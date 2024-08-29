California based Apple is gearing up to unveil its highly anticipated iPhone 16 series at a scheduled event on September 9. The spotlight of this launch is expected to be the iPhone 16 Pro Max, positioned as the flagship model of the lineup. This premium device is anticipated to come equipped with the largest display and battery among its peers. As excitement builds ahead of the official launch, a supposed dummy unit of the iPhone 16 Pro Max has emerged online, showcasing what appears to be a new ‘Desert Titanium’ color variant. This color is speculated to be a fresh addition to Apple’s palette, though the hue seems to differ slightly from earlier expectations.

In a video shared by the TechBoiler channel on YouTube, viewers are treated to a brief look at what is claimed to be a dummy version of the iPhone 16 Pro Max in the rumored Desert Titanium shade. Contrary to previous leaks that hinted at a gold-like tint, this dummy model leans more toward a brownish finish. The design follows the aesthetic of previous Pro models, featuring a matte back panel complemented by chrome-finished side rails.

The leaked dummy unit also offers some insights into the potential design elements of the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max. In addition to the standard volume, power, and action buttons, the device appears to include a new button, which is rumored to be introduced with this year’s lineup. Speculation suggests that this new button might serve as a dedicated ‘capture’ function, enhancing the device’s photography capabilities. The rear of the device is expected to retain the familiar triple camera setup, accompanied by an LED flash.

Regarding the expected specifications of the iPhone 16 Pro Max, reports indicate that the device could boast a larger 6.9-inch display, which might feature the slimmest bezels in the smartphone industry. It is likely to be powered by Apple’s forthcoming A18 Pro chipset, providing support for Apple Intelligence—a suite of AI-driven features aimed at enhancing user experience.

On the camera front, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is rumored to be equipped with an upgraded 48MP ultra-wide-angle camera, offering higher resolution than its predecessors. Additionally, it is expected to retain the tetraprism telephoto lens that was introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Powering the device could be a 4,676mAh battery, a slight upgrade from the 4,441mAh battery found in last year’s model.

