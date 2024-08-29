iPhone 16 Pro Max leak teases new Desert Titanium finish, larger battery, and advanced AI features
The iPhone 16 Pro Max, Apple's upcoming flagship, is rumored to have a 6.9-inch display, A18 Pro chipset, and a 4,676mAh battery. A dummy unit shows a new 'Desert Titanium' color and a possible new button for photography, along with a familiar triple camera setup.
California based Apple is gearing up to unveil its highly anticipated iPhone 16 series at a scheduled event on September 9. The spotlight of this launch is expected to be the iPhone 16 Pro Max, positioned as the flagship model of the lineup. This premium device is anticipated to come equipped with the largest display and battery among its peers. As excitement builds ahead of the official launch, a supposed dummy unit of the iPhone 16 Pro Max has emerged online, showcasing what appears to be a new ‘Desert Titanium’ color variant. This color is speculated to be a fresh addition to Apple’s palette, though the hue seems to differ slightly from earlier expectations.