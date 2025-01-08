What if we told you that you could get the iPhone 16 Pro for under ₹1,10,000, with over a ₹10,000 price drop? Yes, while it may have taken a few months, the iPhone 16 Pro has finally dropped in price on Flipkart. You can now get it for ₹1,09,900. How? Let us explain.

iPhone 16 Pro For 1,09,900: How This Deal Works If you visit Flipkart right now, you will see the iPhone 16 Pro 128GB model listed for ₹1,12,900. As it is, this is a significant ₹7,000 discount from its launch MRP of ₹1,19,900. However, if you have any compatible credit cards, including SBI, Kotak, ICICI, and others, you can get an additional ₹3,000 instant discount. This brings the effective price down to ₹1,09,900.

There’s also another way you can get the phone for even less— ₹1,07,255. If you have a Flipkart Access Bank credit card, you’ll be eligible for a cashback of ₹5,645 when you checkout using the Flipkart Access Bank credit card. This brings the net effective price down to ₹1,07,255, which represents a massive price discount of ₹12,645. Do note that this won’t be instant, and will be credited after your billing cycle.

This is certainly good pricing for the iPhone 16 Pro, especially considering the fact that it hasn’t been long since the phone launched worldwide, including in India, in September last year.

Should You Get The iPhone 16 Pro Or Wait For The iPhone 17 Pro? If you have an iPhone older than the iPhone 14 Pro, the iPhone 16 Pro will be a massive upgrade. But if you have a recent iPhone, such as the iPhone 15 Pro, you won’t notice much of a difference when you upgrade to the iPhone 16 Pro. That being said, it's worth noting that while the Camera control button seems fascinating, many users may not have the use case for it and will simply use the on-screen buttons to take pictures and videos.

The iPhone 16 Pro is the latest and greatest iPhone (alongside the iPhone 16 Pro Max) money can buy. It shares the exact same camera system as the iPhone 16 Pro Max, including the 48MP main camera, 12MP 5x telephoto lens, and the 48MP ultrawide shooter. It also packs the Apple A18 Pro chipset, one of the fastest mobile processors currently available, which ensures excellent performance and enables you to play AAA games like Resident Evil 4.