Mon Aug 05 2024 13:48:25
iPhone 16 said to launch in September, Apple Intelligence roll out delayed to October: Report

Livemint

iPhone 16 is reported to be launching the same time as its predecessor but the new AI features dubbed Apple Intelligence will rollout only with iOS 18.1 update in October.

The leaked image showcases the iPhone 16 in five vibrant colors: black, blue, green, pink, and white. (X: Sonny Dickson)Premium
The leaked image showcases the iPhone 16 in five vibrant colors: black, blue, green, pink, and white. (X: Sonny Dickson)

Traditionally, Apple has launched its new iPhone range, powered by its version of iOS, in the month of September. However, with reports suggesting that Apple's AI features in iOS 18, also known as Apple Intelligence, were not ready for launch, there were doubts as to whether the tech giant would follow this timeline with the iPhone 16 series this year. As usual, Apple has been tight-lipped, but a new report has shed some light on the matter.

Also Read | India govt issues ‘high’ severity warning for Apple iPhone, iPad and MacBook users. Here's what you should do next

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple will not wait for the new AI software features to be ready for the launch of the iPhone 16. Instead, these features may arrive in later updates in October.

Gurman states that the iPhone 16 series should be launched at the same time as its predecessor, giving the smartphones a likely launch date of September 10.

Notably, Apple has previously delayed iPhone launches because its software features weren't ready yet. For instance, the Cupertino based tech giant had delayed the iPhone 4s launch to October that year because the new Siri and and iCloud weren't ready till the June launch date. 

Also Read | Weekly Tech Recap: Apple rolls out AI features with iOS 18.1 developer beta, Nothing Phone 2a Plus launched and more

Apple Intelligence features in iOS 18.1: 

Gurman says that the new Apple Intelligence (read AI) features in iOS 18.1 will be ready for rollout around October. Notably, the iOS 18.1 developer beta, which gave a glimpse of some of these new AI features, was released by Apple last week.

The iOS 18.1 developer beta brought a host of new features, including Siri's contextual awareness, automatic movie creation in the Photos app, and advanced writing tools. Additionally, Safari has been upgraded with the AI-powered Summarize feature, which provides concise summaries of web pages and articles.

However, the much bigger upgrades such as ChatGPT integration, Genmoji and Siri app control are yet to arrive and could be delayed until later this year or even next year.

 

Published: 05 Aug 2024, 12:58 PM IST
