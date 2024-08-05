iPhone 16 said to launch in September, Apple Intelligence roll out delayed to October: Report
iPhone 16 is reported to be launching the same time as its predecessor but the new AI features dubbed Apple Intelligence will rollout only with iOS 18.1 update in October.
Traditionally, Apple has launched its new iPhone range, powered by its version of iOS, in the month of September. However, with reports suggesting that Apple's AI features in iOS 18, also known as Apple Intelligence, were not ready for launch, there were doubts as to whether the tech giant would follow this timeline with the iPhone 16 series this year. As usual, Apple has been tight-lipped, but a new report has shed some light on the matter.