Traditionally, Apple has launched its new iPhone range, powered by its version of iOS, in the month of September. However, with reports suggesting that Apple's AI features in iOS 18, also known as Apple Intelligence, were not ready for launch, there were doubts as to whether the tech giant would follow this timeline with the iPhone 16 series this year. As usual, Apple has been tight-lipped, but a new report has shed some light on the matter.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple will not wait for the new AI software features to be ready for the launch of the iPhone 16. Instead, these features may arrive in later updates in October.

Gurman states that the iPhone 16 series should be launched at the same time as its predecessor, giving the smartphones a likely launch date of September 10.

Notably, Apple has previously delayed iPhone launches because its software features weren't ready yet. For instance, the Cupertino based tech giant had delayed the iPhone 4s launch to October that year because the new Siri and and iCloud weren't ready till the June launch date.

Apple Intelligence features in iOS 18.1:

Gurman says that the new Apple Intelligence (read AI) features in iOS 18.1 will be ready for rollout around October. Notably, the iOS 18.1 developer beta, which gave a glimpse of some of these new AI features, was released by Apple last week.

The iOS 18.1 developer beta brought a host of new features, including Siri's contextual awareness, automatic movie creation in the Photos app, and advanced writing tools. Additionally, Safari has been upgraded with the AI-powered Summarize feature, which provides concise summaries of web pages and articles.

However, the much bigger upgrades such as ChatGPT integration, Genmoji and Siri app control are yet to arrive and could be delayed until later this year or even next year.

