The highly anticipated Apple iPhone 16 series, consisting of four models – iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max – is now available for sale in India. After being up for pre-order, the devices can now be purchased both online and in-store.

Where to Buy the iPhone 16 Series

Indian customers can purchase the new iPhone 16 models from a variety of platforms, including Apple’s official online store, Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, and Reliance Digital. Additionally, Apple’s official retail stores in Delhi and Mumbai, along with authorized resellers, are offering the devices.

Apple iPhone 16 Series: Prices in India

The iPhone 16 series comes in multiple storage configurations with varying price points:

iPhone 16: 128GB: ₹ 79,900 256GB: ₹ 89,900 512GB: ₹ 1,09,900

iPhone 16 Plus: 128GB: ₹ 89,900 256GB: ₹ 99,900 512GB: ₹ 1,19,900

iPhone 16 Pro: 128GB: ₹ 1,19,900 256GB: ₹ 1,29,900 512GB: ₹ 1,49,900 1TB: ₹ 69,900

iPhone 16 Pro Max: 256GB: ₹ 1,44,900 512GB: ₹ 1,64,900 1TB: ₹ 1,84,900



Discounts and Offers

Apple is offering multiple promotions for customers looking to upgrade to the iPhone 16. Buyers using American Express, Axis Bank, or ICICI Bank cards can enjoy an instant discount of up to ₹5,000. Additionally, the company is providing no-cost EMI options, spread over 3 to 6 months, through various leading banks.

A key highlight is the trade-in offer, where customers can receive up to ₹67,500 in exchange for their eligible older devices. This trade-in value can be applied directly toward the purchase of any iPhone 16 model, making the upgrade process more affordable.

Moreover, customers who buy any of the iPhone 16 models will receive complimentary three-month subscriptions to Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple Arcade.

The new series is powered by Apple's latest A18 Bionic chipset for the standard and Plus models, while the Pro and Pro Max variants boast the more advanced A18 Pro processor.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!