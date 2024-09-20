iPhone 16 series goes on sale in India: Pricing, trade-in deals, and bank offers unveiled
The iPhone 16 series is officially on sale in India, offering four models with various purchasing options. Customers can benefit from discounts, trade-in programs, and complimentary Apple service subscriptions.
The highly anticipated Apple iPhone 16 series, consisting of four models – iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max – is now available for sale in India. After being up for pre-order, the devices can now be purchased both online and in-store.
