The iPhone 16 Series has been available for over five months now, and long-term testing has shown that these devices offer some of the most reliable experiences across the last few generations, with the iPhone 16 Pro being a particularly refined product. As for the iPhone 16, it offers a slew of new features compared to the iPhone 15, but at the same price. And lucky for you, all four models of the iPhone 16 series are currently discounted on Amazon. The iPhone 16 Pro is available for under ₹1,10,000, the iPhone 16 for under ₹70,000, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max for under ₹1,35,000. Now, let us tell you how to get the best deals on these devices.

iPhone 16 Pro Max Under ₹ 1,35,000 Starting with the iPhone 16 Pro models, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is currently listed for ₹1,37,900 on Amazon. However, if you have an ICICI credit card, you can get the phone for ₹1,34,900. Another way to bring the price down is by using an ICICI Amazon Pay credit card, which gives you an instant discount of ₹2,000, coupled with Amazon Pay cashback of ₹6,795. This brings the price down to ₹1,29,105, which is a phenomenal deal for the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

iPhone 16 Pro Under ₹ 1,10,000 The iPhone 16 Pro 128GB model is available for ₹1,12,900 on Amazon. With ICICI Bank offers, you can get ₹3,000 off, bringing the price down to ₹1,09,900. Similarly, using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card results in a net effective price of ₹1,05,355.

iPhone 16 Under ₹ 70,000 The vanilla iPhone 16 model is currently listed at ₹72,900, down from its original MRP of ₹79,900. By using bank offers, including ICICI Bank, you can get ₹4,000 discount, bringing the price down to ₹68,900. Additionally, if you buy it using the Amazon ICICI Bank credit card, you can get it for a net effective price of ₹66,880.