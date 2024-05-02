iPhone 16 Series likely to cost more, factors behind the speculated price increase: Report
Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 series is expected to launch in about four months, bringing with it a slew of new features and enhancements. However, there is growing speculation that the iPhone 16 models will come with a higher price tag, largely due to the inclusion of premium components and other factors affecting production costs. This follows the trend set by last year's iPhone 15 Pro Max, which saw a $100 increase in its retail price.