Apple Inc. hosted its highly anticipated Glowtime event, where the company launched the iPhone 16 series, featuring four new models: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Alongside these flagship devices, Apple introduced the Apple Watch Series 10 and an updated AirPods lineup, all complemented by exciting announcements regarding iOS 18.

The latest iPhones will be available for pre-order in India starting September 13 at 5:30 PM IST, according to Apple’s official website. Buyers using American Express, Axis Bank, or ICICI Bank cards can avail of an instant ₹5,000 cashback. Sales for the iPhone 16 series will begin on September 20, with the devices available across major e-commerce platforms, Apple’s official website, and at Apple’s retail outlets, including Apple Saket and Apple BKC.

iPhone 16 Series Pricing in India

The base iPhone 16 model is offered in three storage variants: the 128GB version is priced at ₹79,900, the 256GB variant is available for ₹89,900, and the 512GB model will set buyers back ₹1,09,900. Customers can choose from five colour options: Ultramarine, Teal, Pink, White, and Black.

Similar to the standard model, the iPhone 16 Plus comes in three storage configurations. The 128GB version is priced at ₹89,900, the 256GB option at ₹99,900, and the 512GB variant at ₹1,19,900. It shares the same colour palette as the iPhone 16: Ultramarine, Teal, Pink, White, and Black.

Targeting those seeking higher performance, the iPhone 16 Pro is available in four storage capacities. The 128GB version will cost ₹1,19,900, the 256GB variant is priced at ₹1,29,900, the 512GB option at ₹1,49,900, and the top-tier 1TB model is available for ₹1,69,900. This model comes in unique colour finishes, including Desert Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Titanium, and Black Titanium.

The premium iPhone 16 Pro Max model is available in three storage configurations. The 256GB version is priced at ₹1,44,900, the 512GB variant at ₹1,64,900, and the 1TB model at ₹1,84,900. Colour options for this model include Desert Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Titanium, and Black Titanium.

