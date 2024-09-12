iPhone 16 Series pre-orders start tomorrow in India: Check prices and offer details
At the Glowtime event, Apple unveiled the iPhone 16 series, including four models, the Apple Watch Series 10, and new AirPods. Pre-orders in India commence on September 13, with sales starting September 20. Instant cashback is offered for purchases using specific bank cards.
Apple Inc. hosted its highly anticipated Glowtime event, where the company launched the iPhone 16 series, featuring four new models: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Alongside these flagship devices, Apple introduced the Apple Watch Series 10 and an updated AirPods lineup, all complemented by exciting announcements regarding iOS 18.