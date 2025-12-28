iPhone 16e drops below ₹50,000 during Vijay Sales Apple Days: should you buy?

During Vijay Sales Apple Days, the iPhone 16e is available for an effective price of 46,990 after discounts. It features a 6.1-inch OLED display, A18 chip, and a single 48MP camera. 

Aman Gupta
Updated28 Dec 2025, 04:41 PM IST
iPhone 16e is available under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 during Vijay Sales Apple Days sale
iPhone 16e is available under ₹50,000 during Vijay Sales Apple Days sale

The Vijay Sales Apple Days are back, bringing offers on various Apple products like MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watch and iPhones. Among the top discounts of the sale, however, is the iPhone 16e, the entry-level iPhone which can be availed at an effective price of under 50,000.

iPhone 16e price cut:

The iPhone 16e was launched at a price of 59,900 for the base 128GB model during its launch earlier in the year. However, during the Apple Days sale, Vijay Sales has listed the device at a discounted price of 50,990.

To sweeten the deal further, the retailer is offering a flat 4,000 instant discount for customers using eligible bank cards, which takes the effective price of the iPhone 16e down to just 46,990.

The electronics retailer is also offering up to 9,000 exchange bonus on the purchase of the iPhone 16e when exchanging an Apple device.

iPhone 16e specifications:

The iPhone 16e features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a resolution of 2532 x 1170 pixels and a pixel density of 460ppi. The screen comes with a typical brightness of 800 nits and a peak brightness of 1200 nits. It is protected by Apple’s Ceramic Shield.

Under the hood, the handset is powered by the 3nm six-core A18 chip along with a 4-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine. The A18 chip, which is the same SoC found on the iPhone 16, means that the iPhone 16e is the cheapest device eligible to run Apple Intelligence features like Genmoji and Image Playground. While the phone comes with iOS 18 onboard, it is also eligible for the latest iOS 26 update with the Liquid Glass UI.

For photography, the iPhone 16e sports a single 48MP wide-angle lens with an f/1.6 aperture. It supports optical image stabilisation (OIS) for video and offers a 2x telephoto mode via the Photonic Engine.

On the front, there is a 12MP TrueDepth camera with an f/1.9 aperture and autofocus.

The smartphone is IP68-rated for dust and water resistance, meaning it can handle being submerged in up to 1.5 metres of water for up to 30 minutes. The iPhone 16e comes with 5G support, LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC.

FeatureDetails
Display6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED, 2532x1170 (460ppi), 1200 nits peak brightness
ChipsetA18 (3nm), 6-core CPU, 4-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine
Storage128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OSiOS 18
Rear Camera48MP Fusion (f/1.6), 2x Telephoto
Front Camera12MP TrueDepth (f/1.9), Autofocus
SecurityFaceID via TrueDepth camera
Connectivity5G (sub-6 GHz), Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS
SIMDual SIM (nano + eSIM)
DurabilityIP68 water/dust resistant, Ceramic Shield front glass
Dimensions146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8 mm
Weight167g
ColorsWhite, Black

Should you buy iPhone 16e?

If you are an Apple fanatic and are limited by budget, the iPhone 16e could be a good choice at this price to try out Apple Intelligence and iOS 26 features. However, if you can stretch your budget by around 10,000, the iPhone 16 at an effective price of around 57,000 is a very strong option and makes more sense overall.

On the Android side, there are several compelling options in the sub- 50,000 price range, including the recently launched OnePlus 15R, OnePlus 12, Oppo Reno 14, and Vivo X200 FE.

