Tech giant Apple has officially introduced its first in-house iPhone modem, the C1, with the launch of the iPhone 16e, marking a significant step in the tech giant’s ongoing strategy to reduce its dependence on Qualcomm’s 5G chips. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The C1 modem is being hailed as the most power-efficient modem ever featured in a smartphone, contributing to the iPhone 16e’s impressive battery life. Apple’s website states that the handset’s internal architecture has been refined to accommodate a larger battery, delivering up to 26 hours of video playback.

Covering a range of low-end 5G spectrum, the C1 modem offers connectivity similar to that of the standard iPhone 16. However, it does not support mmWave technology, which is capable of providing gigabit-level speeds. Despite this limitation, the inclusion of Apple’s proprietary modem in the iPhone 16e underscores the company’s vision of self-reliance in chip development. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Cupertino-based company has included its Apple Intelligence features in the iPhone 16e, bringing advanced on-device AI capabilities such as Visual Intelligence for smarter image processing and real-time enhancements.

For photography enthusiasts, the iPhone 16e may fall short. It features a single 48MP Fusion camera capable of capturing high-quality images but lacks an ultrawide sensor

Apple’s modem ambitions date back to its 2019 acquisition of Intel’s cellular modem business, a move that signalled its intention to control more of its hardware ecosystem. While questions may arise regarding the C1’s performance compared to Qualcomm’s established offerings, Apple’s decision to debut the modem in the budget-friendly iPhone 16e may help ease consumer concerns and allow for broader testing in the market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another omission is the Camera Control button, although the iPhone 16e retains the Action Button, allowing users to set quick shortcuts for their most-used features.

The iPhone 16e is available for pre-order from tomorrow, with shipments commencing on 28th February.