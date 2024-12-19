The next iPhone SE is expected to be renamed iPhone 16e, which could feature a modern design, 6.06-inch OLED display, Face ID, A18 chipset, and enhanced camera capabilities.

Apple is reportedly set to rebrand its upcoming iPhone SE 4, possibly renaming it the iPhone 16e, as part of a significant shift in its product lineup. According to recent leaks from a Weibo tipster, Fixed Focus Digital, the iPhone 16e could debut as early as March 2025, with Apple dropping the SE branding entirely. Instead, the new model is expected to be incorporated into the iPhone 16 series, bringing with it several notable upgrades. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The iPhone 16e is anticipated to represent a substantial leap forward compared to its predecessors. A key change is the move from the familiar iPhone 8-inspired design to a more modern look, akin to the iPhone XR or iPhone 12. This new design is expected to feature a larger 6.06-inch OLED display, a significant improvement over the previous 4.7-inch LCD screen, offering better colour accuracy and a more immersive viewing experience.

Another major update could reportedly be the shift from Touch ID to Face ID, a move that aligns the 16e with Apple's latest designs and helps slim down the bezels for a more contemporary, full-screen look. The device is likely to sport the same screen size as the standard iPhone 16, making the 16e a more cohesive addition to the iPhone family. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Under the hood, the iPhone 16e is expected to feature the rumoured A18 chipset, which could provide a significant performance boost, placing it closer in power to the iPhone 16 series. With an upgrade to 8GB of RAM (up from 4GB) and 128GB of storage, users can expect smoother multitasking and enhanced support for more demanding apps, including those using Apple's latest AI and machine learning technologies.

The device is also anticipated to house a 48MP rear camera, which could bring the iPhone 16e's camera capabilities in line with those of the iPhone 16. The advanced “Fusion" lens, which allows for high-quality standard and 2x zoom photos, is expected to offer sharp, detailed images, even when zoomed in.