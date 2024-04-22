iPhone 16's generative AI features likely to work ‘entirely on-device’: Here's what we know so far
Apple is bringing AI-backed features to iOS 18, with on-device language model for generative AI. The use of on-device model aims to reduce response time, enhance privacy, and work offline. Apple may partner with Google or OpenAI to improve AI quality in iOS 18.
Apple has been widely reported to be bringing a host of AI-powered features to its upcoming iOS 18 operating system. The new operating system is likely to be unveiled at the company's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), and is expected to arrive with the latest iPhone 16 in September.