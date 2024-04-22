Apple is bringing AI-backed features to iOS 18, with on-device language model for generative AI. The use of on-device model aims to reduce response time, enhance privacy, and work offline. Apple may partner with Google or OpenAI to improve AI quality in iOS 18.

Apple has been widely reported to be bringing a host of AI-powered features to its upcoming iOS 18 operating system. The new operating system is likely to be unveiled at the company's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), and is expected to arrive with the latest iPhone 16 in September.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurnman, Apple is developing a large language model (LLM) that will be entirely on-device, meaning it will powered by the processor inside the phone instead of being run from the cloud. The use of the 'on-device' model for powering generative AI features on iOS 18 should result in a reduction in response time, make it easier for Apple to maintain privacy and may even run offline or in places with low internet connectivity.

However, on-device LLMs are not backed by huge servers with billions of parameters (which power most commercial chatbots like ChatGPT or Gemini) and as a result, are less powerful and knowledgeable in many cases. The Bloomberg report does state though that Apple could partner with Google, OpenAI or other providers in order to mitigate some of these issues.

Gurnman also states that Apple could use a different marketing strategy for its AI features than the competition by stating how these tools help in improving the daily lives of users.

Notably, Apple has reportedly been in touch with companies like OpenAI and Google to improve the quality of AI features in iOS 18. However, Gurnman states that Apple's initial AI features will not be superior to the competition but the Cupertino-based tech giant's implementation of these tools could be a ‘game changer’.

While modern smartphones are equipped with specialized components like AI processors, executing complex algorithms directly on the device remains a formidable task. This complexity is highlighted by Samsung's approach, where users are given the option to choose between running certain AI features locally or leveraging server-based processing.

