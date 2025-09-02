iPhone 17 a sell-out before launch? 70% of US users plan to upgrade ahead of Apple’s ‘Awe Dropping’ event on Sept 9

Ahead of Apple's launch of its new iPhone 17 series at its autumn keynote on 9 September, a striking 70% of US users say they plan to upgrade, according to a recent survey.

Branded “Awe Dropping,” the Apple event is being billed as one of the company’s most consequential launches of the year. As expected, the focus will fall on the new iPhone 17 family, alongside expected updates to the Apple Watch, AirPods, and the company’s growing suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features.

Survey signals strong upgrade demand Ahead of the iPhone 17 series launch event, research conducted by smartphone price comparison site SellCell found that nearly seven in ten iPhone owners in the United States intend to upgrade to the iPhone 17 line-up. The survey, which questioned more than 2,000 iPhone users during August, indicated that 68.3% are likely to upgrade from 61.9% ahead of last year’s iPhone 16 release.

Among those interested in upgrading, the Pro and Pro Max models are expected to attract the most attention, accounting for 38.1% of intended purchases. The standard iPhone 17 was chosen by 16.7% respondents, while 13.5% expressed interest in the new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air. A foldable iPhone, which has yet to materialise, was a preference for only 3.3%.

Battery life tops upgrade drivers Battery life emerged as the strongest motivation for upgrading, cited by 53% of participants, followed by new designs and features (36.2%), display technology (34.3%), and camera improvements (28.1%). Artificial intelligence capabilities were noted by just over 7%.

Price, however, remains the main deterrent. Nearly 69% of respondents said cost was the biggest obstacle, while over 71% reported being satisfied with their current device. Other reasons for delaying an upgrade included interest in foldables (7.5%), reluctance over eSIM adoption (6.6%), and switching to Android (5.3%).

Rival phones pose challenge The research also pointed to the potential challenge posed by rival manufacturers. If Apple fails to introduce a foldable device by 2026, around 20% of current users said they would consider moving to Samsung, and just over 10% to Google.

Brand loyalty nonetheless remains high, with nearly 70% of iPhone users stating they will remain with Apple regardless of competitors’ products.

When asked about design priorities, 47.5% said they would accept reduced battery life for a slimmer handset, while almost 30% said they had no interest in thinner models.

Artificial intelligence divided opinion. Around 44% of respondents said Apple’s AI features were very important, while a third said AI was of little interest. Asked which company leads in the field, 44% identified Apple, with Samsung and Google both named by 6.6%. At least10% said no company currently holds a clear lead.

