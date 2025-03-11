iPhone 17 Air is reportedly set to be Apple’s next big iPhone moniker, following the introduction of the iPhone mini and Plus line-ups with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 14 series, respectively. Now, Apple is expected to replace the Plus line with the Air (or Slim), just as the Plus replaced the mini back in 2022.

This is good news for buyers who prioritise form over function, as reports suggest the model could be the thinnest iPhone ever. While leaks have been circulating for quite some time, a recent tip from well-known leaker Ice Universe has reiterated that the iPhone 17 Air could be the thinnest iPhone ever—measuring just 5.5mm thick, significantly slimmer than the current thinnest iPhone, the iPhone 16, which is 6.9mm. Based on leaks and rumours so far, here’s what we think about the iPhone 17 Air’s design and specifications.

iPhone 17 Air Design: What We Think Multiple industry insiders and reports suggest that the iPhone 17 Air/Slim could launch with an ultra-thin design, placing it in the same category as Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge, which was briefly teased during the Galaxy S25 series launch event earlier this year.

Ice Universe claims the iPhone 17 Air will be just 5.5.01mm thick, which could certainly make for an interesting design shift. Based on leaked renders, the alleged iPhone 17 Air appears to feature a single-camera setup—reminiscent of the more affordable iPhone 16e. This design choice may be necessary due to space constraints, but if Apple does go with a single-camera setup, it might not be a dealbreaker. Apple’s Fusion Camera technology already allows users to capture “optical quality” shots at 2x focal length, as we’ve tested with the iPhone 16 Pro’s main wide camera. The software enables 2-3x zoom shots without the need for a dedicated telephoto lens covering the range between 1x and 5x.

In terms of aesthetics, early renders suggest that the iPhone 17 Air’s camera module bears some resemblance to the Pixel 9’s design. However, these could just be early prototypes, and the final model may differ. We feel, if Apple sticks with this look, the iPhone 17 Air will stand out significantly from the rest of the iPhone line-up.

What Else Do We Know? Reports suggest that the iPhone 17 Air will launch alongside the rest of the iPhone 17 line-up—including the iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17—in September later this year, following Apple’s usual annual launch cycle.