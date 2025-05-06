Subscribe

iPhone 17 Air could be the reason Apple revives a long-dead accessory

iPhone 17 Air might require a new case designed to help users get through a full day of heavy usage

Shaurya Sharma
Published6 May 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Advertisement
Leaked dummy image of iPhone 17 Air (2nd from left).(Sonny Dickson)

iPhone 17 series is expected to be unveiled in September. Out of the four models expected this year, one of them is anticipated to be the iPhone 17 Slim, which is likely to replace the iPhone 17 Plus. The iPhone 17 Air, or Slim as it might be called, is expected to be ultra-slim. It is reportedly going to be under 6mm thick, potentially closer to 5.5mm. 

Advertisement

However, this ultra-thin design may come at the cost of battery life. Compared to the other iPhone 17 models, the Slim variant could offer reduced battery performance. According to a new report from The Information, Apple may be planning to revive an accessory to address this.

You may be interested in

Apple iPhone 17 Air

  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • OLED

₹79990

Check Details

19% OFF

Xiaomi 15

  • 12 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
  • 6.36 inches Display Size

₹64999

₹79999

Get This

Samsung Galaxy S25

  • Icyblue
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB Storage

₹80999

Get This

4% OFF

OnePlus 13

  • Midnight Ocean
  • 12 GB / 16 GB / 24 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB Storage

₹69998

₹72999

Get This

Google Pixel 8

  • Hazel
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage

₹75999

Check Details

Find more mobile

Apple could revive this battery case 

The report claims that battery life will be compromised on this model, and Apple’s internal testing suggests that only 60 to 70 percent of users would be able to get through a full day without needing to recharge. In contrast, the figure for other iPhone 17 models is around 80 to 90 percent.

To address this potential drawback, Apple might introduce a battery accessory for the iPhone 17 Air to ensure a full day of battery life. This could take the form of a battery case, similar to what Apple offered for the iPhone 6 back in 2015.

Advertisement

Such a case would integrate a battery into the design, providing extended usage, much like the earlier battery cases Apple has released.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge specs and pricing leaked ahead of May 13 launch - Details

Form over function: There could be additional compromises as well

The report also mentions that the iPhone 17 Air may not include a physical SIM card slot. This could pose issues in markets where eSIM adoption is still limited or not well-received (including India), as some users prefer having physical SIM cards.

Secondly, the phone might feature a single speaker rather than stereo speakers. Furthermore, renders of the device have only shown a single rear camera, and this has long been expected to be a compromise users may have to make in order for Apple to offer a device that puts form over function.

Advertisement

MOBILE FINDER: iPhone 16 LATEST Price, Specs And More

 
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsTechnologyNewsiPhone 17 Air could be the reason Apple revives a long-dead accessory
First Published:6 May 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App