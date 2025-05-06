iPhone 17 Air could be the reason Apple revives a long-dead accessory

iPhone 17 series is expected to be unveiled in September. Out of the four models expected this year, one of them is anticipated to be the iPhone 17 Slim, which is likely to replace the iPhone 17 Plus. The iPhone 17 Air, or Slim as it might be called, is expected to be ultra-slim. It is reportedly going to be under 6mm thick, potentially closer to 5.5mm.

However, this ultra-thin design may come at the cost of battery life. Compared to the other iPhone 17 models, the Slim variant could offer reduced battery performance. According to a new report from The Information, Apple may be planning to revive an accessory to address this.

Apple could revive this battery case The report claims that battery life will be compromised on this model, and Apple’s internal testing suggests that only 60 to 70 percent of users would be able to get through a full day without needing to recharge. In contrast, the figure for other iPhone 17 models is around 80 to 90 percent.

To address this potential drawback, Apple might introduce a battery accessory for the iPhone 17 Air to ensure a full day of battery life. This could take the form of a battery case, similar to what Apple offered for the iPhone 6 back in 2015.

Such a case would integrate a battery into the design, providing extended usage, much like the earlier battery cases Apple has released.

Form over function: There could be additional compromises as well The report also mentions that the iPhone 17 Air may not include a physical SIM card slot. This could pose issues in markets where eSIM adoption is still limited or not well-received (including India), as some users prefer having physical SIM cards.

Secondly, the phone might feature a single speaker rather than stereo speakers. Furthermore, renders of the device have only shown a single rear camera, and this has long been expected to be a compromise users may have to make in order for Apple to offer a device that puts form over function.