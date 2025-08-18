iPhone 17 Air could make Galaxy S25 Edge look chunky, leaked photos suggest ultra-slim design

The smartphone market could see a fresh battle in the ultra-slim segment this year, following the recent launch of the 5.8mm thick Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. Apple is expected to unveil its iPhone 17 Air soon, a device rumoured to be even slimmer.

Leaked information suggests the iPhone 17 Air could measure between 5.0mm and 6.0mm in thickness, with several sources pointing to figures around 5.44mm, 5.5mm, and 5.65mm, according to TechRadar. If these reports prove accurate, the device would be thinner than Samsung’s latest model. While the difference may appear minor, between 0.15mm and 0.35mm, images shared by tipster @theonecid show a dummy unit of the iPhone 17 Air next to the Galaxy S25 Edge, highlighting a noticeable reduction in thickness.

The iPhone 17 Air may, however, may feature a camera lens that could stick out slightly more than the S25 Edge, potentially offsetting some of its slim advantage at the widest point.

Reports also indicate potential compromises associated with the reduced form factor. The device is expected to include a single rear camera lens, in contrast to the two lenses on both the Galaxy S25 Edge and the standard iPhone 17. Additionally, the battery is likely to be smaller, suggesting users may need to trade off battery life and camera versatility for a thinner design.

Moreover, the iPhone 17 Air is also expected to be available in four colours, with Sky Blue appearing to be a likely favourite, according to a recently circulated dummy model video.

A video shared by Majin Bu on X showcases a dummy model of the iPhone 17 Air in Sky Blue from multiple angles. The clip highlights the colour’s versatility, which can appear almost white under certain lighting conditions but shows a more distinct blue hue under others. The video also includes a side-by-side comparison with the iPhone 16 Pro in Desert Titanium, offering viewers a sense of the17 Air’s slimmer profile.