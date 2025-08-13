iPhone 17 Air in sky blue leaked: Video shows colour and size compared to iPhone 16 Pro

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 Air is expected to be available in four colours, with Sky Blue appearing to be a likely favourite, according to a recently circulated dummy model video.

Sky Blue following MacBook Air trend Earlier this year, Apple introduced the M4 MacBook Air in Sky Blue, and the colour reportedly proved popular among users. The forthcoming iPhone 17 Air appears to follow a similar design approach, bringing back the shade for the smartphone line, noted 9To5Mac.

Dummy model video showcases design A video shared by Majin Bu on X showcases a dummy model of the iPhone 17 Air in Sky Blue from multiple angles. The clip highlights the colour’s versatility, which can appear almost white under certain lighting conditions but shows a more distinct blue hue under others. The video also includes a side-by-side comparison with the iPhone 16 Pro in Desert Titanium, offering viewers a sense of the 17 Air’s slimmer profile.

Expected specifications and processor details In terms of specifications, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to feature an A19 Pro processor with a reduced 5-core GPU configuration, according to Chinese tipster Fixed Focus Digital. Only the higher-end iPhone 17 Pro models are predicted to include the full 6-core GPU version. The source, who has previously shared accurate information about the device, suggested that the reduction in GPU cores could be related to chip binning or heat management in the thinner chassis. Reports indicate that the difference in everyday performance is unlikely to be noticeable to most users.

These claims contrast with earlier predictions by industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who suggested that the iPhone 17 Air would run on a standard A19 chip, while Fixed Focus Digital maintains that the base iPhone 17 will also use the regular A19.