iPhone 17 Air leak: Single camera, eSIM-only and no speaker? Here's what the report suggests…
Apple is reportedly developing the iPhone 17 Air, its thinnest model yet, measuring 5-6mm. It could feature a single 48MP rear camera, eliminate the SIM card tray for eSIM, and may compromise on connectivity and battery life, while including advanced hardware like the A19 chip and 6.6-inch display.
California-based Apple is reportedly working on its thinnest iPhone to date, tentatively named the iPhone 17 Air, aiming to set new benchmarks for sleek and lightweight smartphone design. The ultra-thin device is expected to measure between 5mm and 6mm, surpassing previous hardware innovations such as the MacBook Air, iPad Air, and iPad Pro with the M4 chip.