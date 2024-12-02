Apple is reportedly developing the iPhone 17 Air, its thinnest model yet, measuring 5-6mm. It could feature a single 48MP rear camera, eliminate the SIM card tray for eSIM, and may compromise on connectivity and battery life, while including advanced hardware like the A19 chip and 6.6-inch display.

California-based Apple is reportedly working on its thinnest iPhone to date, tentatively named the iPhone 17 Air, aiming to set new benchmarks for sleek and lightweight smartphone design. The ultra-thin device is expected to measure between 5mm and 6mm, surpassing previous hardware innovations such as the MacBook Air, iPad Air, and iPad Pro with the M4 chip. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the slender profile comes with trade-offs. According to a report by Information’s Wayne Ma and Qianer Liu, the iPhone 17 Air will feature a single rear camera—a significant departure from Apple’s typical multi-camera setups. This camera will house an impressive 48MP sensor, while the front-facing unit will boast a 24MP sensor for high-quality selfies and FaceTime calls.

To accommodate its streamlined design, Apple is reportedly eliminating the physical SIM card tray, opting exclusively for eSIM technology. While this aligns with Apple’s move towards eSIM-only models in the United States, it could pose challenges in regions where eSIM adoption remains limited. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another notable omission is the bottom-edge speaker, a standard feature in recent iPhone models. The iPhone 17 Air will instead rely solely on an earpiece speaker due to the device’s stringent space constraints. Connectivity might also see a compromise, as Apple is rumoured to use an in-house 5G modem that could lack support for mmWave technology, potentially resulting in slower data speeds compared to Qualcomm-powered devices.

Battery capacity is expected to shrink, as Apple struggles to integrate a sufficiently large battery within the ultra-thin chassis. This could lead to shorter battery life than that of its predecessors.

Despite these compromises, the iPhone 17 Air will reportedly boast cutting-edge hardware. A 6.6-inch display with Apple’s Dynamic Island interface, the A19 chip, and 8GB of RAM are expected to ensure enhanced performance and energy efficiency. The device could also feature an aluminium frame, striking a balance between durability and weight reduction. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}