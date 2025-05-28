Subscribe

iPhone 17 Air leaks suggest ultra-light design, powerful A19 chip and silicon-carbon battery

Apple's iPhone 17 Air is anticipated to debut later this year, weighing only 146 grams. It will likely incorporate a lightweight aluminum frame, a silicon-carbon battery for improved performance, and high-quality camera features, positioning it as a competitive option in the smartphone market.

Updated28 May 2025, 10:41 PM IST
iPhone 17 Air is said to be the thinnest every iPhone to date.
Apple is reportedly preparing to launch its slimmest and lightest smartphone to date, the iPhone 17 Air, later this year. The device is expected to mark a significant shift in Apple’s design and battery technology strategy, incorporating a cutting-edge silicon-carbon battery and a remarkably lightweight build.

According to new leaks shared by a well-known anonymous tipster, @MajinBuOfficial, the iPhone 17 Air could be a standout in Apple’s 2025 lineup, weighing just 146 grams. This would make it lighter than most current premium smartphones, including some of its Android rivals, while also maintaining a premium feel.

Despite its sleek profile, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to house a 2,800mAh silicon-carbon battery—smaller in capacity compared to competitors like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. However, the use of silicon-carbon technology, which offers higher energy density than traditional lithium-ion cells, may enable the handset to deliver a battery performance that surpasses expectations given its size.

In terms of design, the iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to feature a frame constructed from 7000 series aluminium alloy—known for its durability and lightweight properties. This choice could contribute up to 30 grams to the total weight, replacing the heavier titanium used in the iPhone 16 Pro models. The 120Hz OLED display and the battery are said to be the heaviest components inside the device, each weighing approximately 35 grams.

The handset is tipped to include a single 48MP rear camera, while the front will boast a 24MP selfie camera—suggesting Apple’s continued focus on content creators and video-calling quality. The phone is also expected to support Face ID for secure biometric authentication.

Under the hood, the iPhone 17 Air will reportedly be powered by Apple’s upcoming A19 chipset and paired with 8GB of RAM, aligning it with the performance level of the iPhone 16 Plus. The device is also expected to feature a glass rear panel and will support wireless charging via Apple’s MagSafe technology.

 
