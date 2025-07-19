iPhone 17 Air may pack smaller battery than iPhone 16, but iOS 26 could save the day

Apple’s iPhone 17 Air is still a couple of months away, with Cupertino likely to launch the phone in September, in line with its usual timeline. However, the rumour mills are already in full swing, predicting every detail about what could be Apple’s thinnest device ever.

A new leak from tipster Instant Digital on Weibo suggests that the iPhone 17 Air could have a battery capacity below 3,000mAh. Despite the smaller battery, the phone is expected to achieve a full day of use thanks to a new ‘Adaptive Power Mode’ on iOS 26.

The iPhone 17 Air was also previously rumoured to have a battery capacity of 2,800mAh. If this turns out to be true, it would mark the first time since the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 that Apple has used a sub-3,000mAh battery in an iPhone.

Do keep in mind that Instant Digital has a mixed track record with Apple leaks. The tipster correctly predicted the yellow colour option for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, but some of their other reports have missed the mark.

Earlier this year, The Information’s Wayne Ma reported that the iPhone 17 Air could have “worse” battery life compared to previous models, due to the device’s rumoured ultra-thin 5.5mm design limiting internal battery space. According to the report, Apple’s internal testing suggests that only 60 to 70% of users would be able to get through a day without recharging. To address this, Apple is reportedly planning to release a battery case as an optional accessory.

Apple last offered a battery case with the iPhone 11 series, followed by the MagSafe Battery Pack for the iPhone 12 lineup.

iPhone 17 Air: What we know so far In terms of design, the iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to feature a frame made from 7000-series aluminium alloy, known for its durability and lightweight properties. This choice could add around 30 grams to the total weight, replacing the heavier titanium used in the iPhone 16 Pro models. The 120Hz OLED display and the battery are expected to remain the heaviest components inside the device, each weighing around 35 grams.

The handset is tipped to include a single 48MP rear camera, while the front will feature a 24MP selfie camera, underscoring Apple’s continued focus on content creators and video call quality. Face ID is also expected for secure biometric authentication.