iPhone 17, Air, Pro and Pro Max: Launch timeline and specs leak ahead of Apple event

Apple’s next flagship smartphone line-up, the iPhone 17 series, is expected to be officially unveiled on 9 September, according to a report by German publicationiPhone-ticker.de. The report, citing local mobile phone providers, claims that Apple will hold its next major launch event in line with its usual September timeline, a pattern the company has followed for several years.

The iPhone 17 series is expected to include four models: the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. If the leaked schedule holds, pre-orders may open on 12 September, with deliveries and in-store sales likely to commence on 19 September.

Launch timeline aligns with previous reports While Apple has not officially confirmed the date, the timing corresponds with earlier reports, including insights from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who had previously suggested that the event could fall between 8 and 12 September.

Expected processor, design and more In terms of hardware, the new iPhones are expected to feature upgraded internals. The iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air are reported to be powered by the A19 chip, whereas the Pro models could be equipped with a higher-end A19 Pro chipset. Display sizes are also expected to vary: both the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro may feature 6.3-inch screens, the iPhone 17 Air could sport a 6.5-inch display, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max may come with a 6.9-inch screen.

The iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, and iPhone 17 Pro are rumoured to be built with an aluminium frame, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max is tipped to continue using a titanium frame, similar to its predecessor.

A modest price increase is anticipated, with all models except the base iPhone 17 expected to cost approximately $50 more than last year’s iPhone 16 series, translating to an increase of roughly ₹4,000 in the Indian market.

In addition to the iPhone launch, Apple is also likely to announce the third generation of AirPods Pro and updated Apple Watch models during the same event.