Cupertino-based Apple is reportedly preparing to introduce an ultra-slim iPhone model, the iPhone 17 Air, which could measure just 6mm in thickness. This new addition to the iPhone 17 series is expected to bring significant changes, including the discontinuation of the iPhone 17 Plus model.

For months, rumours have been circulating about the iPhone 17 Air’s specs, features, and design, with recent leaks providing a glimpse of what could be in store. However, the latest design renders have sparked concerns among Apple fans, who may not be entirely thrilled with what they see.

In an early report, The Information highlighted that the iPhone 17 Air might feature a significant shift in camera placement, moving from the traditional left-hand corner to a top-centre position.

Over the years, Apple has maintained its signature corner placement for the camera in single, dual, or triple-camera setups, giving its devices a distinctive look compared to the competition. However, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to deviate from this, likely as a measure to accommodate the device's slim profile and ensure better weight distribution.

A recent video from Apple Track on YouTube has given us a closer look at what the iPhone 17 Air could look like. According to the render, the device would sport a dual-camera setup positioned at the centre-top of the rear panel, with the LED flash placed directly below. This central positioning, though, has raised eyebrows, as it seems to compromise the phone’s aesthetic, especially when compared to earlier rumours suggesting a single rear camera setup.

While these renders have not been confirmed, many are hoping that they do not reflect the final design. If these changes are indeed implemented, the iPhone 17 Air’s appearance may diverge significantly from the sleek, signature look Apple is known for, leaving some fans feeling uncertain about the device's final form.

