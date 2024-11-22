iPhone 17 Air render leaks: Major camera shift and slim profile at just 6mm tipped
Apple reportedly plans to launch the iPhone 17 Air, a 6mm thick model, which could replace the iPhone 17 Plus. Leaked designs reveal a potential top-centre camera placement, which has raised concerns about the aesthetic appeal among Apple enthusiasts.
Cupertino-based Apple is reportedly preparing to introduce an ultra-slim iPhone model, the iPhone 17 Air, which could measure just 6mm in thickness. This new addition to the iPhone 17 series is expected to bring significant changes, including the discontinuation of the iPhone 17 Plus model.