iPhone 17 Air roundup: Here’s our take on the 4 major expected features

Over the past half-decade or so, Apple has been experimenting with new form factors for its iPhone lineup. In 2020, it was the mini lineup with the iPhone 12 mini. In 2022, it was the 'Plus' moniker with the iPhone 14 Plus. Now, based on a slew of reports, it is expected to continue this trend with the launch of the alleged 'iPhone 17 Air' or 'iPhone 17 Slim.' There are already leaks regarding the phone, based on information from notable industry analysts, including Ming-Chi Kuo and Jeff Pu, and reports. From this, we have a better understanding of what the phone might eventually be like. Here's what we think about the iPhone 17 Air, including its feature set.

Thinnest iPhone Yet According to popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 17 is going to be the thinnest iPhone yet, potentially coming in at just 5.5mm. We believe having a thin and light smartphone in the iPhone 17 lineup would be an appealing change, especially since the Plus lineup hasn't performed all that well, similar to the mini lineup from years ago.

Single Camera Setup But With A Twist Regarding the camera, analyst Jeff Pu has previously stated that the iPhone 17 Air could feature a single camera setup, similar to what is expected from the iPhone SE 4. Now, having a single camera setup may not be a deal breaker. Why? Apple debuted its Fusion Camera technology with the iPhone 16 series last year, which allows users to capture optical-quality shots even while digitally zooming, thanks to sensor cropping and Apple's machine learning algorithms. This results in better-quality images than simple digital zoom.

A19 Chip To Be The Brain Apple is expected to introduce the A19 chipset next year, which will succeed the A18 family of chips. Based on current trends, Apple may choose to reserve the A19 Pro for the iPhone 17 Pro, while the standard iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Air could feature the A19 chipset. We think this wouldn't be out of the ordinary, as Apple will likely need to differentiate its lineup to avoid cannibalising Pro model sales.

iPhone 17 Air Could Get A 6.6-inch Display The iPhone 17 Air is expected to offer a middle ground between the standard iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The iPhone 17 Pro Max will likely be similar in size to the iPhone 16 Pro Max, at 6.9 inches, which is quite large. The iPhone 17 could be similar to the iPhone 16, and if the iPhone 17 Air features a 6.6-inch display, as hinted by Jeff Pu, it could serve as a perfect middle ground between the iPhone 17 Pro Max and the standard iPhone 17. Combined with the slim form factor, it could make for quite a handy phone.