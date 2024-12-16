Apple is reportedly gearing up for a new iPhone model, the iPhone 17 Air, expected in 2025, featuring a slimmer design and reduced features. The company is also venturing into foldable devices, targeted for a 2026 release, despite facing development challenges, as per latest media reports.

Cupertino-based Apple is reportedly all geared up to expand its iPhone lineup with a new model and introduce foldable devices by 2026. According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, the next-generation iPhone series, expected to debut in autumn 2025, may include a slimmer handset dubbed the iPhone 17 Air. This new addition to the iPhone family is anticipated to feature a sleek profile, reduced features, and a lower price point than the Pro models.

The iPhone 17 Air is reportedly part of Apple’s strategy to reignite growth after years of incremental updates. It would be the first new model introduced since the iPhone 14 Plus in 2022. The handset is rumoured to boast a thinner design, potentially measuring just 6mm, compared to the 8mm profile of current iPhones. To keep costs competitive, Apple is expected to scale back on its renowned camera system—a key distinguishing feature of its Pro models.

Leaks suggest the iPhone 17 Air could feature a single 48MP rear camera with 2x telephoto capabilities similar to the current iPhone 16 models. This pared-down camera setup may allow the Air variant to cater to a wider audience without compromising entirely on performance.

Meanwhile, Apple is also reportedly venturing into foldable technology, with two devices reportedly in the pipeline. The first is a foldable iPhone, speculated to feature a larger display than the iPhone 16 Pro Max. The second is a foldable laptop replacement, which could sport a 19-inch screen when unfolded.

Apple is said to have experimented with multiple foldable designs, including outward-folding screens, but has settled on the inward-folding mechanism seen in rival devices. However, challenges related to the display cover and hinge mechanism are delaying development. Although the foldable devices are targeted for a 2026 release, insiders hint that the timeline might extend by up to a year to ensure optimal quality and performance.

