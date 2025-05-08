iPhone 17 Air vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: The next big thing might be the thinnest device

As the smartphone industry gears up for its next wave of innovation, two titans — Samsung and Apple — are poised to clash once more, this time in the arena of ultra-slim flagships. While neither device has hit the shelves just yet, leaks have painted a fairly vivid picture of what users can expect from the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge and purported Apple iPhone 17 Air.

Samsung’s slimmest Galaxy yet Samsung has officially announced that the Galaxy S25 Edge will debut on 13 May at 9 AM KST (05:30 AM IST), following its teaser showcase at the Mobile World Congress 2025 in Barcelona. Touted as the slimmest Galaxy S series phone ever, the S25 Edge is expected to feature a 5.85 mm-thick frame, weighing just 163 grams.

According to industry insider Roland Quandt, the handset will sport a premium titanium frame, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the back, and Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 up front — a combination promising high durability in a sleek form factor.

Key features tipped for the Galaxy S25 Edge include a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 1440x3120 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an ultrasonic under-display fingerprint scanner. On the performance front, the device is likely to pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 12GB RAM, and storage options of 256GB and 512GB.

It will reportedly house a 3,900mAh battery, support wireless charging, and hold an IP68 water and dust resistance rating. Camera enthusiasts will be pleased to know it shares the 200MP primary sensor with the flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The pricing for Germany is expected to start at €1,249 ( ₹1,20,600) for the 256GB variant, rising to €1,369 ( ₹1,32,162) for the 512GB model. The smartphone will likely arrive in Titanium Jet Black, Titanium Icy Blue, and Titanium Silver, with European shipping expected in late May.

Apple’s thinnest iPhone ever? Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly preparing for a September launch of its iPhone 17 lineup, with the spotlight firmly on a new addition — the iPhone 17 Air. According to a report from The Information, the iPhone 17 Air could be Apple’s slimmest iPhone to date, measuring a mere 5.5mm — even thinner than Samsung’s upcoming S25 Edge.

The device, however, may face a trade-off between form and function. Internal testing reportedly suggests that the slim profile could come at the cost of battery endurance. While typical iPhones allow 80-90 per cent of users to get through a day on a single charge, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to manage that for just 60-70 per cent of users.

In response, Apple is said to be reviving its discontinued Smart Battery Case, redesigned specifically for the iPhone 17 Air to address user concerns about longevity without compromising the slim design.

Hardware rumours point to a 6.6-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, a 48MP rear camera, and a 24MP front shooter. Under the hood, the device could run on either the A18 or A19 chip, backed by 8GB of RAM. It is likely to be priced at around $1,299 (roughly £1,030 or ₹1,09,500).

One potential stumbling block for the iPhone 17 Air could be its eSIM-only design, which might limit its launch in countries like China, where current regulations don’t support eSIM-only devices.

A comparison based on leaks only While both devices could promise cutting-edge design and flagship-grade performance, they might take divergent paths in addressing thinness. Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge appears to balance slim aesthetics with performance and durability, while Apple’s iPhone 17 Air could push the limits of minimalism — albeit at the cost of battery life.

Ultimately, with both devices yet to be launched—in fact, Apple has not even confirmed iPhone 17 Air—only real-world usage (if launched) will confirm whether these ultra-thin marvels live up to the hype. For now, the battle lines are drawn, and users can expect a sleek and competitive second half of 2025.