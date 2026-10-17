iPhone 17 at ₹54,000; 17Pro at ₹57,000? Here's how you can get the iPhone 17 and 17 Pro at half the price

In September, Apple unveiled its new iPhones, including the iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, and iPhone Duo, as technology enthusiasts waited to see what the company would offer in its latest models. However, there is always a segment of buyers who aspire to own an iPhone and wait for a new launch in the hope that the price of the previous model will go down. That wasn’t the case this year. Due to rising memory chip costs, the prices of the iPhone 17 and 16 weren’t slashed and instead increased, disappointing many.

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However, for those still considering purchasing the iPhone 17, now would be the best time, with online sales, in-store and retail discounts, bank offers, and exchange deals potentially bringing down the cost of a new iPhone 17 significantly.

Also Read | iPhone 17 vs iPhone 17 Pro: Key differences in features and price

For buyers in India, Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale and Reliance Digital’s in-store offers are two options for purchasing the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro. Buyers can compare the discounts, bank benefits, and exchange deals available from the two retailers. Here's a look at what they are offering and how you can get the maximum discount:

iPhone 17 offers on Flipkart As part of its festive sale, e-commerce giant Flipkart is offering discounts across a wide range of electronics, including smartphones, laptops, wearables, and other items. But the one deal that is worth checking out is the one available on the iPhone 17. Despite a massive price hike, one can get the iPhone 17 model for under ₹55,000 with the right combination of card discounts and exchange offers.

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The 256GB model of the iPhone 17 is listed at ₹86,999, down from ₹99,900. However, the price can be reduced further through eligible card discounts and available exchange offers, bringing it down to ₹54,149. To maximise savings, buyers would need an eligible old phone to exchange, along with a supported credit card.

To avail of more discounts, users can save an additional ₹5,000, provided they have a Flipkart Axis Bank or Flipkart SBI credit card. This offer would reduce the price to ₹81,999. The exchange offer could lower the price further. Flipkart advertises benefits of up to ₹85,100, including an additional ₹3,000 discount. The amount a buyer receives, however, depends on the model, condition, and eligibility of the phone being exchanged.

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An eligible iPhone 14, for example, could fetch an exchange discount of ₹27,850. Combined with the ₹5,000 bank discount, this would bring the effective price of the 256GB iPhone 17 to ₹54,149. Buyers exchanging an eligible iPhone 14 and paying with a supported credit card could therefore purchase the phone for approximately ₹54,000.

iPhone 17 Pro offers at Reliance Digital While Flipkart’s offer focuses on the iPhone 17, buyers considering the iPhone 17 Pro can also explore Reliance Digital’s in-store deal. According to Reliance Digital’s website, users can get the iPhone 17 Pro 256GB model for as little as ₹57,000. The model is currently priced at ₹1,30,490, down from ₹1,34,900. Here’s how buyers can get the iPhone 17 Pro for less than half its original price. They must visit a store, as the discount is not applicable online.

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Last month, Reliance Digital said in a post on X that its offer brought the effective price of the 256GB iPhone 17 Pro to ₹56,990 and the 256GB iPhone 17 Pro Max to ₹71,990. Under this offer, an in-store discount of ₹9,910 on the original price of ₹1,34,900 brings the iPhone 17 Pro’s price down to ₹1,24,990. Additionally, customers can receive up to ₹55,000 for exchanging their old devices, along with an exchange bonus of ₹10,000. The offer also includes bank cashback of ₹3,000.

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The final amount buyers pay will depend on their old phone’s exchange valuation and their eligibility for the bank and other offers.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.