iPhone 17 leak hints at 120Hz display for standard model and bigger screen tipped

Leaks suggest Apple's iPhone 17 standard model will likely feature a 6.3-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a first for non-Pro models. This move could narrow the gap between entry-level and Pro offerings, with a rumored four-model lineup expected this year.

Livemint
Updated30 May 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Fresh leaks surrounding Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 series have surfaced, with new claims indicating a significant upgrade in display technology for the standard model. While Apple has yet to officially announce the next-generation devices, consistent reports from industry insiders continue to shed light on what could be in store.

According to renowned display industry analyst Ross Young, who shared the details on X, the standard iPhone 17 could boast a larger 6.3-inch screen—measured precisely at 6.27 inches—compared to the 6.1-inch display on last year’s iPhone 16. More notably, the base model is also expected to support a 120Hz refresh rate, marking a notable shift in Apple’s strategy for its entry-level flagship.

Until now, the higher refresh rate ProMotion displays have been exclusive to Apple’s Pro line of iPhones. These panels dynamically adjust refresh rates for smoother visuals and more responsive scrolling. By introducing this feature to the standard iPhone 17, Apple appears to be narrowing the gap between its regular and Pro offerings.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge or iPhone 17 Air? Leaks hint at a slim phone showdown

The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus models launched with a standard 60Hz refresh rate, while the 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max were equipped with 120Hz displays. If the leak proves accurate, the iPhone 17 will become the first non-Pro iPhone to feature the smoother display tech—potentially enhancing the user experience without requiring an upgrade to the premium models.

Design leaks and early specifications have hinted at a four-model lineup this year: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to come with a larger 6.5-inch screen, while the Pro model is expected to share the same 6.3-inch display as the base variant.

Performance upgrades are also on the cards. The iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air are tipped to be powered by either an A18 or A19 chip, alongside 8GB of RAM. Meanwhile, the Pro and Pro Max versions may feature the new A19 Pro chipset and 12GB of RAM, according to earlier leaks.

