Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 has set the tech world abuzz after leaked images hinted at a dramatic design overhaul. The alleged leaks, shared by tipster Sonny Dickson on X, suggest Apple may be departing from its signature aesthetics, introducing a slimmer frame, a new camera layout, and—perhaps most surprisingly—a shift away from the premium titanium finish used in recent Pro models.

The images showcase four distinct devices, each varying in size, thickness, and camera configuration. One of the most intriguing revelations is the rumoured iPhone 17 Air—a lightweight model with a minimalist design featuring a single rear camera. If accurate, this marks a significant departure from Apple’s usual multi-lens setups and suggests a potential shift in its product strategy.

Apple's revamped camera redesign? For years, Apple has remained committed to its square-shaped camera bump, but the leaks indicate a radical departure. Instead of the familiar cluster, the images reveal a horizontal pill-shaped camera module—a design previously associated with Android rivals like Google's Pixel series. The shift has fuelled speculation about Apple's vision for mobile photography, with some industry insiders suggesting this could become the standard across all iPhone 17 models.

Adding to the speculation, reports indicate that Apple may replace its titanium finish with aluminium. This change could be a cost-cutting measure or a move aimed at improving durability. Either way, it represents a notable shift in Apple’s approach to premium materials.

Apple is expected to officially unveil the iPhone 17 range in September, following its usual launch schedule. Until then, speculation will continue as fans eagerly await confirmation. Whether the iPhone 17 Air becomes a game-changer or a controversial misstep, one thing is certain—Apple has once again captured the tech world's attention.

Apple's forthcoming iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are expected to incorporate vapour chamber cooling technology, according to a recent leak. This development could mark a significant advancement in thermal management for the company's flagship devices, ensuring enhanced performance under heavy workloads.

The latest claim originates from the Chinese social media platform Weibo, where tipster Instant Digital has suggested that Apple will likely introduce vapour cooling chambers exclusively to the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.