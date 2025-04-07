iPhone 17 pricing in question as tariffs hit India, Vietnam — Mark Gurman reports

Cupertino-based Apple is gearing up to navigate a fresh wave of tariffs that threaten to impact its global production network and potentially its pricing strategy, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The new trade levies, set to take effect on 9 April, will see tariffs ranging from 20 per cent to 46 per cent imposed on goods from key manufacturing hubs — including India, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and even Ireland.

India, a rapidly growing base for Apple’s iPhone and AirPods production, faces a 26 per cent tariff, reported MacRumors. Moreover, Vietnam, which manufactures iPads, Macs, Apple Watches and AirPods, will bear the brunt of the new policy with a steep 46 per cent tariff.

In response, Apple is expected to adopt a multi-faceted approach. Gurman reports the company will likely begin by pressuring suppliers and manufacturing partners to lower costs in an attempt to offset some of the financial impact, the report highlighted. Apple may also choose to absorb a portion of the tariff-induced cost increases, which would shrink its typical hardware profit margin — currently hovering around 45 per cent.

However, one of the most visible effects could be seen in product pricing. Gurman warns that consumers may see higher iPhone prices later this year, particularly with the iPhone 17 launch expected in September. Apple has previously adjusted prices in international markets in response to tax and currency pressures and may do the same in the U.S. this time.

Apple might lean on trade-in deals and payment instalment plans to cushion potential price hikes. There is also speculation that the tech giant could revive plans for a hardware subscription service, allowing customers to pay a monthly fee for access to Apple devices.

Meanwhile, the company is expected to accelerate its supply chain diversification, prioritising regions with lower tariff exposure. Although shifting major production to the U.S. remains unfeasible in the short term, Apple may favour dispatching more units from India than China.

Apple has reportedly been stockpiling inventory in the U.S. ahead of the tariffs to temporarily delay price adjustments. Despite CEO Tim Cook’s long-standing efforts to foster ties with former President Trump, Apple has not secured any tariff exemptions thus far.