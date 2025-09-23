iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max scratch issue sparks outcry, dubbed ‘Scratchgate’: What to know

Just weeks after Apple launched the iPhone 17 series, the Cupertino-based tech giant is facing mounting criticism from customers and technology commentators who say the latest Pro models are unusually prone to scratches. The controversy has quickly gained traction online, with many users dubbing the issue as “Scratchgate.”

The concerns focus on the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, which feature a new anodised aluminium unibody frame. Apple shifted from titanium, used in last year’s iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, to aluminium to achieve a lighter design. However, buyers are already reporting that the material, particularly in darker finishes such as Deep Blue, shows scratches within hours of use.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman was among the first to highlight the problem.

On X, he wrote: “It looks like the iPhone 17 Pro in Deep Blue is scratch prone due to its anodized aluminum frame. Not entirely surprising. The dark aluminum iPhone models in prior years had a similar issue. This is actually probably why there’s no black version.”

Shoppers visiting Apple Stores have also noticed the issue on demo devices.

“Barely a day in the Apple showroom, and the iPhone 17 Pro and Max backplates have a bunch of very visible scratches. Is this the beginning of a #Scratchgate?” posted @krips, an X user.

Other users shared similar experiences. “I guess they weren’t lying when they said the iPhone 17 pro phones scratch easily #Apple #iPhone17ProMax,” wrote @Typhlosion23. Another user, @olivercollins09, reacted after seeing photos online, while @WorkaholicDavid bluntly advised: “Tech tip: Do not scratch-prone iPhone 17 Pro.”

Reinforcing the point, @David_W_Martin repeated: “I guess they weren’t lying when they said the iPhone 17 pro phones scratch easily #Apple #iPhone17ProMax.”

Durability reviewer JerryRigEverything tested both models, concluding they passed the bend test but revealed what he described as a “Scratch Gate” around the camera plateau due to the anodisation process. He noted that the Deep Blue finish was more susceptible to damage than the new orange version, although stains on the rear glass could be wiped away.

More users echoed their disappointment. “Demo unit iPhone 17 Pro scratches on day 1… (it’s not even 24 hours yet). Use a case immediately if you don’t want to experience this kind of issue. I’m very disappointed with the quality here,” wrote @VerdeSelvans. Another, @sondesix, added: “The stain after scratching the glass portion of the rear side can be easily wiped though, so that’s nice.”

The strongest criticism came from @vincyuee, who wrote: “Scratchgate issue with the iPhone 17 Pro is very real. It’s only been a few days since its release, and the quality of the top-of-the-line phone is absolutely unacceptable. #Scratchgate #iPhone17Pro #Apple @tim_cook @Apple.”

Apple has yet to respond to the controversy. For now, frustrated buyers are urging others to protect their new devices with cases.

