iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air get massive discount during Amazon Republic Day sale: Check complete offer

Amazon Republic Day sale has begun from today, bringing in discounts across a wide range of categories. However, the showstopper of this sale is likely to be the iPhone 17 series, which is getting a big discount, making it accessible to a wider audience.

iPhone 17 series discount: iPhone 17 Pro Max is currently listed on Amazon at a price of ₹1,49,900 for the 256GB storage model, which is the same price that it debuted at in September. However, the e-commerce giant is offering a ₹6,000 coupon for Prime users and a ₹3,000 instant bank discount for SBI card holders, taking the effective price of the device to ₹1,40,400.

Meanwhile, the iPhone Air, which launched for ₹1,19,900 for the 256GB model, is currently listed on Amazon for ₹95,499. Moreover, the platform is also offering a ₹3,000 coupon and ₹1,250 instant bank discount when making the payment using an SBI credit card, taking the effective price to ₹91,249. Alternatively, users can get up to ₹2,864 cashback if they make the payment using an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

View full Image iPhone 17 Pro Max comes with a 48MP triple Fusion camera setup. ( HT )

As for the iPhone 17 Pro, the phone is currently listed at its launch price of ₹1,34,900 on Amazon, but the company is offering a ₹6,500 coupon and a ₹3,000 instant bank discount with an SBI Bank credit card, taking the effective price to ₹1,25,400.

iPhone 17 Pro series specifications: iPhone 17 Pro features a 6.3-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max comes with a 6.9-inch OLED display with the same peak brightness. The two phones come with ProMotion technology, meaning the display can adjust from 1Hz to 120Hz based on the task running on the phone.

The Apple flagships come with the company’s latest A19 Pro processor based on the 3nm process with support for up to 2TB of storage variants. The phones run on the company’s latest iOS 26 pre-loaded and feature an IP68 water and dust resistance rating for sturdiness.

As for optics, they feature a 48MP Fusion wide-angle lens with OIS and 2x telephoto support, a 48MP Fusion 120-degree ultra-wide angle lens, and a 48MP Fusion telephoto lens with OIS. The front of the phones features an 18MP Centre Stage camera with autofocus support.