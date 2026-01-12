iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air prices slashed in Amazon Republic Day Sale 2026

Amazon India has confirmed that its Great Republic Day Sale 2026 will kick off on January 16. The annual shopping event is expected to bring price cuts across multiple product categories, including smartphones, laptops, televisions, cameras, audio devices, wearables and smart home products.

In the run-up to the sale, Amazon has been gradually revealing deal highlights through a dedicated microsite, offering shoppers an early look at some of the biggest discounts.

Discounted prices revealed for iPhone 17 line-up Among the most notable offers announced so far are price reductions on Apple’s premium iPhone models launched in September 2025. The iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and the iPhone Air will all be available at lower-than-usual prices during the sale.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is confirmed to be priced at Rs. 1,40,400, compared to its standard retail price of Rs. 1,49,900. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro will be sold for Rs. 1,25,400, down from its listed price of Rs. 1,34,900. The slimmer iPhone Air will be available for Rs. 91,249, reduced from Rs. 99,000.

Additional bank offers and exchange benefits Alongside the reduced prices, Amazon is also offering a 10% instant discount on purchases made using SBI credit cards, including EMI transactions. Buyers can further lower the effective price through cashback offers and exchange bonuses, depending on eligibility.

These combined deals could make the latest iPhones more accessible to customers who were previously deterred by their premium pricing.

Key specifications of the iPhone 17 series The iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Air are all powered by Apple’s A19 Pro chipset. However, the iPhone Air uses a slightly toned-down version of the processor to prioritise efficiency and manage heat due to its thin and lightweight design.

In terms of cameras, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max feature a triple 48-megapixel rear camera system, while the iPhone Air comes with a single 48-megapixel rear sensor. All three models share the same 18-megapixel front-facing camera with Centre Stage support.

