iPhone 17 Pro launch sparks mixed reactions: Netizens call it “Ugliest iPhone ever” – “Steve Jobs would’ve fired all”

Apple’s annual “Awe Dropping” event on Tuesday showcased the tech giant’s latest hardware offerings, including the iPhone 17 series, Apple Watch Ultra 3, Series 11, Watch SE 3, and the third-generation AirPods Pro. The devices will be released on 19 September across over 50 countries, including the United States, India, the United Kingdom, Japan, the EU, and the UAE.

As with every Apple launch, memes are galore-and this year is no different. Social media platforms have once again been flooded with jokes and critiques, including the perennial “selling a kidney” gag that surfaces with each new iPhone release.

Sam Altman reacts to Apple Event 2025 The announcement has already attracted attention from prominent figures in the tech world. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman took to X to share his excitement, saying, “First new iPhone upgrade I have really wanted in a while! Looks very cool.”

Netizens give mixed reactions Public reaction to the launch, however, has been mixed. Some social media users have responded with humour, comparing the iPhone 17’s design to a mouse’s eyes, or posting memes featuring the cartoon character Tom smashing the new device.

Appreciating the iPhone 17 lineup, an Apple fan said, “I'm amused to see people who can't even buy a good android mobile and still they are trolling apple for new iphone design 🤡 #iPhone17 #iPhone17Pro.”

Not all reactions were positive, particularly regarding the iPhone 17 Pro models.

X user @sui_ninja expressed disappointment, tweeting, “Am I the only one who thinks the new iPhone 17 Pro Max looks ugly? They ruined the design.”

Another user, Sumit Behal, went further, describing the device as “the most ugliest iPhone ever” and claiming, “Steve Jobs would have fired everyone in his era.”

Affordability also emerged as a talking point, with one X user joking, “me watching the unveiling of iPhone 17 knowin’ that I’ll only afford it in 2032 #AppleEvent.”

iPhone 17 series highlights The iPhone 17 series marks Apple’s latest push in design and technology. While reactions are divided, the devices are expected to be a focal point for tech enthusiasts and consumers worldwide once they hit the stores later this month.