iPhone 17 Pro Max battery details leaked: Everything you need to know

Apple may increase the thickness of the iPhone 17 Pro Max to 8.725mm, allowing for a larger battery. The design will likely remain similar to the iPhone 16 Pro Max, with a possible shift back to an aluminium frame. Details are speculative until confirmed.

California-based Apple is reportedly increasing the thickness of its upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max, according to a new claim from the well-known Chinese leaker Ice Universe. The latest information suggests that the device's depth will grow to 8.725mm, a notable increase from the 8.25mm thickness of the current iPhone 16 Pro Max.

While the change may appear minor, the leaker speculates that this adjustment could accommodate a larger battery, potentially enhancing battery life. However, no official reports or additional rumours have confirmed any improvements in battery performance as of yet.

Beyond the depth alteration, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is said to maintain the same overall dimensions as its predecessor. The frame is expected to remain largely unchanged, with Apple continuing to use a triangular camera lens arrangement within a sizeable, rounded-rectangular camera bump.

A significant material shift may also be on the horizon for Apple’s premium devices. Reports indicate that the company plans to revert to an aluminium frame, moving away from the titanium construction found in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models. The back panel is also expected to feature a novel "part-aluminium, part-glass" design, potentially marking a departure from Apple’s traditional approach.

Adding further intrigue to the next-generation iPhone lineup, Ice Universe claims that the iPhone 17 Pro Max will share identical dimensions with Apple's rumoured ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air, barring their differing thicknesses.

If these details prove accurate, Apple's forthcoming Pro models could introduce subtle yet impactful design refinements that may influence both aesthetics and battery longevity. However, until further verification emerges, these reports remain speculative.

