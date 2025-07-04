iPhone 17 Pro Max leak hints at 5,000mAh battery, longest battery in Apple history

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is rumored to feature a 5,000mAh battery, enhancing its power capacity significantly. Expected to launch in September, it may also include a new cooling system and improved performance with the A19 Pro chip and 12GB of RAM.

Edited By Govind Choudhary
Published4 Jul 2025, 03:51 PM IST
The leaked images, shared by noted tipster Sonny Dickson on X, reveal dummy units of the entire iPhone 17 lineup, including the standard iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.
The leaked images, shared by noted tipster Sonny Dickson on X, reveal dummy units of the entire iPhone 17 lineup, including the standard iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Apple’s upcoming flagship, the iPhone 17 Pro Max, is rumoured to receive a significant battery upgrade, potentially making it the most power-packed iPhone yet. Set for an expected launch in September, the top-end model in the iPhone 17 series may be the first Apple handset to feature a 5,000mAh battery, according to a recent leak.

The information comes from tipster Instant Digital, who shared the claim via Chinese microblogging platform Weibo. If accurate, this would mark a considerable jump from the current iPhone 16 Pro Max, which is said to carry a 4,676mAh battery. Although Apple traditionally highlights battery life in terms of usage, such as video or audio playback, the larger capacity could mean longer screen-on time and improved performance per charge.

You may be interested in

Apple iPhone 17 Pro

Apple iPhone 17 Pro

  • CheckBlack Titanium
  • Check128 GB Storage
  • Check6.3 inches Display Size

₹149990

Check Details

Apple IPhone 17 Pro Max

Apple IPhone 17 Pro Max

  • Check6 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage
  • Check6.62 inches Display Size

₹98990

Check Details

Apple IPhone 17

Apple IPhone 17

  • Check6 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
  • Check6.2 inches Display Size

₹81990

Check Details

Apple iPhone 17 Air

Apple iPhone 17 Air

  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
  • CheckOLED

₹79990

Check Details

Discount

11% OFF

Apple iPhone 16E (iPhone SE 4)

Apple iPhone 16E (iPhone SE 4)

  • CheckBlack
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
Amazon

₹53600

₹59900

Get This

Discount

7% OFF

Apple IPhone 16 Pro

Apple IPhone 16 Pro

  • CheckBlack Titanium
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
Amazon

₹111900

₹119900

Get This

Discount

7% OFF

Apple IPhone 16 Plus

Apple IPhone 16 Plus

  • CheckBlack
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
Amazon

₹83500

₹89900

Get This

Oppo Reno 14 5G

Oppo Reno 14 5G

  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage
  • Check6.59 inches Display Size

₹34200

Check Details

OPPO Reno 14 Pro

OPPO Reno 14 Pro

  • Checkblack
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB / 512 GB Storage

₹54999

Check Details

Nothing Phone 3

Nothing Phone 3

  • Check12 GB / 16 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB / 512 GB Storage
  • Check6.67 inches Display Size

₹79999

Check Details

Poco F7

Poco F7

  • CheckBlack
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB / 512 GB Storage

₹31999

Check Details

Vivo T4 Lite

Vivo T4 Lite

  • CheckPrism Blue
  • Check4 GB / 6 GB / 8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB / 256 GB Storage

₹9999

Check Details

Find more mobileArrow Icon

For context, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is advertised to support up to 33 hours of video playback and up to 105 hours of audio playback. The iPhone 17 Pro Max could therefore set a new benchmark for endurance among Apple’s smartphones.

This rumoured upgrade comes alongside reports of other major internal enhancements. Apple is expected to introduce a new vapour chamber cooling system in the iPhone 17 Pro models, moving away from the graphite-based thermal management currently in use. The change is reportedly aimed at addressing the high thermal output of the A19 Pro chip, which is expected to power the device.

Performance-wise, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is tipped to offer substantial gains. Alleged Geekbench results suggest single-core scores above 4,000 and multi-core performance surpassing 10,000. These improvements would be backed by 12GB of RAM and Apple’s A19 Pro chip, which may be manufactured using TSMC’s N3P process, a more efficient iteration of its 3nm node.

It is crucial to note that with all leaks, the information should be taken with caution until officially confirmed by the Cupertino tech giant.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyNewsiPhone 17 Pro Max leak hints at 5,000mAh battery, longest battery in Apple history
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.