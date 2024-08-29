iPhone 17 Pro Max leaks: Apple’s upcoming powerhouse with 12GB DRAM and hybrid cooling system tipped
The iPhone 17 Pro Max, expected in 2025, will have 12GB of DRAM and a hybrid cooling system, enhancing AI capabilities and performance, according to Ming-Chi Kuo.
California-based Apple is gearing up for what is anticipated to be its most sophisticated iPhone to date, with the iPhone 17 Pro Max set to make its debut in 2025. According to respected industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, this flagship model will distinguish itself with a range of features that elevate it above the rest of the upcoming iPhone 17 series, including the standard iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and the more affordable SE4.