iPhone 17 Pro models could feature redesigned camera bar and repositioned Apple logo: Leak

Apple's alleged upcoming flagship smartphones, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, are expected to debut this September, alongside the standard iPhone 17 and a new variant dubbed iPhone 17 Air. As anticipation builds, a newly leaked render has surfaced online, offering a detailed glimpse into what could be a significant design evolution for the Pro lineup.

The image, shared by reliable tipster Majin Bu on X, showcases the alleged rear design of the iPhone 17 Pro models encased in transparent covers. One of the most noticeable changes is the reimagined camera layout. Departing from the familiar square module seen in the iPhone 16 Pro series, the new render reveals an elongated camera bar that stretches across the width of the handset. This bar could house three distinct lenses, suggesting a continued focus on advanced imaging capabilities.

Another prominent change is likely to be the repositioning of the Apple logo. Unlike previous iterations where the logo sat centrally, the leaked image indicates that it will be placed lower on the rear panel. This shift appears to coincide with updates to the MagSafe system. The signature magnetic ring, typically forming a complete circle, now seems to have a gap to accommodate the logo's new location, hinting at a potential redesign of the internal MagSafe charging architecture.

The chassis of the devices also appears to receive an upgrade. According to the render, the iPhone 17 Pro models could feature an aluminium frame with a cut-out section below the camera bump, seemingly to allow for a glass insert to facilitate wireless charging. This could signal a subtle shift in material choice or structural engineering, possibly to enhance thermal performance or weight distribution.

Internally, both the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are rumoured to be powered by Apple’s next-generation A19 Pro chip, paired with 12GB of RAM. Display sizes are expected to differ slightly, with the Pro variant likely to feature a 6.3-inch screen, and the Pro Max sporting a larger 6.9-inch panel. Additionally, reports suggest Apple may introduce a vapour chamber cooling system for improved heat management during intensive tasks.