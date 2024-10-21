iPhone 17 Pro series tipped to launch with new A19 chip, enhanced camera and display
The upcoming iPhone 17 series, expected in September 2025, will likely include the iPhone 17 Pro models with enhanced cameras and performance. Additionally, the new iPhone 17 Air model may introduce Apple's first 5G modem and a slimmer design.
Tech giant Apple is reportedly preparing a series of significant upgrades for its next-generation iPhone 17 series, which is expected to launch in September 2025. According to a well-known analyst, Jeff Pu from Haitong International Tech Research, the iPhone 17 Pro models will feature notable improvements, particularly in the camera and performance departments.