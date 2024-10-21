Explore
iPhone 17 Pro series tipped to launch with new A19 chip, enhanced camera and display

The upcoming iPhone 17 series, expected in September 2025, will likely include the iPhone 17 Pro models with enhanced cameras and performance. Additionally, the new iPhone 17 Air model may introduce Apple's first 5G modem and a slimmer design.

According to a well-known analyst, Jeff Pu from Haitong International Tech Research, the iPhone 17 Pro models will feature notable improvements, particularly in the camera and performance departments.

Tech giant Apple is reportedly preparing a series of significant upgrades for its next-generation iPhone 17 series, which is expected to launch in September 2025. According to a well-known analyst, Jeff Pu from Haitong International Tech Research, the iPhone 17 Pro models will feature notable improvements, particularly in the camera and performance departments.

A report from Macrumors suggests that as per Pu, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are both set to receive a substantial camera upgrade, with both models possibly sporting a new 48MP telephoto rear camera. This could mark an improvement over the 12MP telephoto lens found on the iPhone 16 Pro models. The selfie camera on the iPhone 17 Pro series is also expected to receive a boost to 12MP.

In terms of memory, the iPhone 17 Pro pair is rumoured to come with 12GB of RAM, up from the 8GB found in the current iPhone 16 Pro models, adds the report. This upgrade could enhance overall performance, particularly for multitasking and Apple’s AI-driven functionalities. Additionally, Pu predicts that the iPhone 17 Pro Max will feature a smaller “metalens" for its Face ID system, allowing for a narrower Dynamic Island on the front display.

Both the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are expected to retain the same screen sizes as their predecessors, with the iPhone 17 Pro featuring a 6.3-inch display and the iPhone 17 Pro Max boasting a larger 6.9-inch display. Both models will reportedly be powered by Apple’s upcoming A19 Pro chip, which will be built using TSMC’s advanced 3nm process.

A new model, the iPhone 17 Air, is also rumoured to join the line-up, potentially replacing the iPhone Plus variant. The iPhone 17 Air, also referred to as the iPhone 17 Slim, is expected to feature a 6.6-inch display and 8GB of RAM, along with Apple’s Dynamic Island and the same A19 chip that powers the standard iPhone 17 model.

Notably, the iPhone 17 Air may also debut Apple’s first in-house 5G modem, and it is expected to include a 48MP rear camera and a 24MP front camera. The device will likely feature a new, slimmer design and an aluminium frame.

 

 

Published: 21 Oct 2024, 04:18 PM IST
