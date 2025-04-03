iPhone 17 Pro tipped for a telephoto camera overhaul but it could be polarising

iPhone 17 Pro is expected to offer a big change in terms of the telephoto camera. Here's what it may bring.

Shaurya Sharma
Published3 Apr 2025, 05:08 PM IST
iPhone 17 series is expected to launch in September.
iPhone 17 series is expected to launch in September.

The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to launch later this year in September, alongside the rest of the iPhone 17 lineup, including the vanilla iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, as well as the iPhone 17 Pro Max. So far, there have been a multitude of leaks and reports that have shaped our understanding of what to expect from the new lineup of devices.

Now, a new tip certainly contributes to this by stating that the iPhone 17 Pro could pack a major surprise in the form of a new telephoto camera. While this has been mentioned in previous reports, it is particularly interesting because this information comes from tipster Majin Bu, who has revealed some additional details about the device.

You may be interested in

Apple IPhone 17 Pro Max

Apple IPhone 17 Pro Max

  • Check6 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage
  • Check6.62 inches Display Size

₹98990

Check Details

Xiaomi 15 Ultra

Xiaomi 15 Ultra

  • Check16 GB RAM
  • Check512 GB Storage
  • Check6.73 inches Display Size
Amazon

₹109999

Get This

Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25

  • CheckIcyblue
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB / 512 GB Storage
Amazon

₹80999

Get This

Discount

7% OFF

Vivo X200 Pro

Vivo X200 Pro

  • CheckTitanium Gray
  • Check16 GB RAM
  • Check512 GB Storage
Amazon

₹94999

₹101999

Get This

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus

  • CheckNavy
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB / 512 GB Storage

₹99999

Check Details

Xiaomi 14 Ultra

Xiaomi 14 Ultra

  • CheckBlack
  • Check16 GB RAM
  • Check512 GB Storage

₹99999

Check Details

Discount

12% OFF

OPPO Find X8 Pro

OPPO Find X8 Pro

  • CheckSpace Black
  • Check16 GB RAM
  • Check512 GB Storage
Amazon

₹96999

₹109999

Get This

Find more mobileArrow Icon

The iPhone 17 Pro telephoto camera may offer a new zoom range

Currently, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max offer 5x telephoto cameras. However, Majin Bu claims that the iPhone 17 Pro models could feature a new telephoto camera with a 3.5x optical zoom, which is notably less than the 5x telephoto zoom found in the current models.

However, this could be compensated for with a 48-megapixel shooter instead of the 12-megapixel shooter found in the iPhone 16 Pro.

Majin Bu claims that compared to the “previous 12-megapixel sensors, it offers optical zoom up to 7x (160 mm) with top-quality images.”

In theory, much like Apple's Fusion Camera technology, if it is a 48-megapixel shooter, it could allow users to zoom with less quality loss compared to the current models. It would also make taking portraits easier since, at present, shooting portraits at the 5x focal length is somewhat challenging. A 3.5x focal length would be more practical, similar to the experience with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro.

Beyond camera changes

The iPhone 17 Pro models are reportedly set to receive a major redesign, with expectations of a new camera module. Some parts of the devices could be glass, while the rest of the body may feature an aluminium construction. Additionally, there could be a new glass section beneath the camera module to enable wireless charging. A design refresh would be much needed, considering Apple's current design language has started to feel outdated, and a new approach could bring a fresh look.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyNewsiPhone 17 Pro tipped for a telephoto camera overhaul but it could be polarising
MoreLess
First Published:3 Apr 2025, 05:08 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Technology

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.