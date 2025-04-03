iPhone 17 Pro tipped for a telephoto camera overhaul but it could be polarising

The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to launch later this year in September, alongside the rest of the iPhone 17 lineup, including the vanilla iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, as well as the iPhone 17 Pro Max. So far, there have been a multitude of leaks and reports that have shaped our understanding of what to expect from the new lineup of devices.

Now, a new tip certainly contributes to this by stating that the iPhone 17 Pro could pack a major surprise in the form of a new telephoto camera. While this has been mentioned in previous reports, it is particularly interesting because this information comes from tipster Majin Bu, who has revealed some additional details about the device.

The iPhone 17 Pro telephoto camera may offer a new zoom range Currently, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max offer 5x telephoto cameras. However, Majin Bu claims that the iPhone 17 Pro models could feature a new telephoto camera with a 3.5x optical zoom, which is notably less than the 5x telephoto zoom found in the current models.

However, this could be compensated for with a 48-megapixel shooter instead of the 12-megapixel shooter found in the iPhone 16 Pro.

Majin Bu claims that compared to the “previous 12-megapixel sensors, it offers optical zoom up to 7x (160 mm) with top-quality images.”

In theory, much like Apple's Fusion Camera technology, if it is a 48-megapixel shooter, it could allow users to zoom with less quality loss compared to the current models. It would also make taking portraits easier since, at present, shooting portraits at the 5x focal length is somewhat challenging. A 3.5x focal length would be more practical, similar to the experience with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro.