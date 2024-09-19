California-based tech giant Apple is reportedly set to take a major leap in performance with the iPhone 17 Pro, thanks to the adoption of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC) highly anticipated 2-nanometer (nm) process for chipset development. According to a report by Business Times via GizmoChina, Apple is expected to be one of the first to embrace this advanced chip-making technology, with mass production slated to begin by 2025.

A19 Pro Chipset on 2nm Process: A Game-Changer?

Rumors suggest that Apple's next-generation A-series chipset, likely to be called the A19 Pro, will be built on the 2nm process. This cutting-edge fabrication method is expected to deliver a substantial boost in performance and efficiency, providing the iPhone 17 Pro with a significant upgrade over current models. Compared to the 3nm chipsets used in the iPhone 16 series, the 2nm chipset is projected to offer up to a 15 per cent improvement in processing power while reducing power consumption by 25 per cent to 30 per cent.

This power efficiency will be particularly beneficial as Apple continues to push the envelope with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning features in its devices. Alongside the advanced chipset, the iPhone 17 Pro is rumored to come equipped with 12GB of RAM, a notable increase from its predecessors, which will help in handling AI-driven tasks more smoothly and efficiently.

Expected Camera and Connectivity Upgrades

The iPhone 17 Pro may see more than just internal hardware upgrades. Reports suggest the device could sport a 24-megapixel front camera, a major improvement over the current 12MP sensor. The rear camera setup is also expected to receive a boost, with a rumored 48MP triple-camera system featuring enhanced sensors and improved imaging capabilities.

In addition to these upgrades, Apple is said to be working on integrating its own in-house 5G modem, which would mark a significant departure from the Qualcomm modems used in previous models. This, paired with the introduction of WiFi 7, could vastly improve network connectivity and overall user experience.

