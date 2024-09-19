iPhone 17 Pro to boast 2nm A19 chip, AI-optimized performance, and 24MP selfie camera: Report
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro is anticipated to leverage TSMC's advanced 2nm process, boosting performance significantly. Expected features include 12GB of RAM, a 24MP front camera, and an in-house 5G modem, positioning it as a major upgrade over previous models.
California-based tech giant Apple is reportedly set to take a major leap in performance with the iPhone 17 Pro, thanks to the adoption of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC) highly anticipated 2-nanometer (nm) process for chipset development. According to a report by Business Times via GizmoChina, Apple is expected to be one of the first to embrace this advanced chip-making technology, with mass production slated to begin by 2025.