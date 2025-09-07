iPhone 17 Pro's biggest design leaks surface ahead of Apple's ‘Awe Dropping’ event on September 9: What to expect

Apple could unveil the iPhone 17 series in three days. Expected design changes for the Pro models include a new back cutout for wireless charging. Performance upgrades may include the A19 Pro chip and enhanced camera features.

Govind Choudhary
Updated7 Sep 2025, 10:08 AM IST
According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will likely feature a “new cutout area on the lower two-thirds of the back, which could also function as the wireless charging zone.
According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will likely feature a “new cutout area on the lower two-thirds of the back, which could also function as the wireless charging zone.(X: @imraj4_u)

Apple is anticipated to reveal the iPhone 17 series in just three days, and new reports have shed light on the design of the Pro models.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will likely feature a “new cutout area on the lower two-thirds of the back, which could also function as the wireless charging zone.” This coincides with the earlier rumours suggesting a unique back design combining glass and aluminium, aimed at supporting wireless charging technologies such as MagSafe and Qi.

Major design overhaul?

Last year, The Information reported that the Pro models would adopt a part-aluminium, part-glass construction, but the specifics of the design remained unclear, leading to various concept images and renders circulating online. MacRumors’ visualisations hinted at a rounded rectangular section on the rear, which now appears to align with Gurman’s description. It is yet to be revealed whether Apple will offer a uniform colour across the aluminium and glass sections or opt for a two-tone finish around the charging area.

Interestingly, Apple appears to be returning to an aluminium frame for the Pro models, a shift from the titanium frames seen in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro. Gurman suggests this may be intended to reduce weight and improve heat dissipation. Previous Pro models, from the iPhone X to the iPhone 14 Pro, used stainless steel frames.

Also Read | From iPhone 17 Air to Watch Ultra 3: What to expect at Apple’s September evenr
Also Read | iPhone 17, 17 Air, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max India prices tipped ahead of Apple event

Expected specifications

On the performance front, the iPhone 17 Pro series is expected to include the new A19 Pro chip, enhanced battery life, and a substantial upgrade to the telephoto camera, which is rumoured to jump from 12MP to 48MP. Additional improvements may include a variable aperture, the ability to record from front and rear cameras simultaneously, and a significant boost to the front-facing camera sensor.

Apple fans and tech enthusiasts will have all their questions answered at the official launch event on Tuesday.

Apple Inc
Get Latest real-time updates

Get details on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and launch date for the iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max and Air models.

Business NewsTechnologyNewsiPhone 17 Pro's biggest design leaks surface ahead of Apple's ‘Awe Dropping’ event on September 9: What to expect
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.