iPhone 17 series debut at Apple's ‘Awe Dropping’ Event on September 9? Eight products likely to be discontinued

Apple is preparing to host its “Awe Dropping” event on 9 September, where the company is expected to introduce the eagerly awaited iPhone 17 range alongside updates to its wearable and audio devices. As is customary with each new launch, the arrival of fresh hardware may see several older products phased out from the tech giant’s official store.

iPhone 17 series to replace older models? At the centre of the event could be the iPhone 17 line-up, and reports suggest that four existing models will be discontinued once the new devices go on sale. According to 9to5Mac, Apple intends to retire the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, as well as last year’s Pro models, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Although these handsets may continue to appear through third-party retailers, Apple itself is expected to streamline its catalogue so that every iPhone it sells supports the company’s Apple Intelligence features.

Apple’s strategy usually involves retaining the standard models from the previous year at a slightly lower price. This means that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will likely remain available, while the entry-level iPhone 16e, which replaced the iPhone SE earlier this year, may continue as the most affordable option in the line-up.

Apple Watch and AirPods could also face changes Beyond smartphones, Apple is also expected to clear space for new wearables and accessories. The Apple Watch Series 10, Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch SE (second generation) may retire in favour of updated models. Similarly, the AirPods Pro 2 may be replaced by the forthcoming AirPods Pro 3, although Apple could decide to keep them on sale at a reduced price if the new version launches with a higher price tag.

Eight products likely to be discontinued In total, the report predicts that Apple will likely discontinue four iPhones, three Apple Watch models and one version of AirPods. While the company has not officially confirmed these moves, it has a long-standing tradition of simplifying its product line-up once new generations are introduced. The “Awe Dropping” event will be broadcast live from Apple Park on 9 September, where Apple will detail its next wave of products and likely provide clarity on which devices will be leaving the shelves.