iPhone 17 users report Apple Intelligence suddenly stopped working; Apple reportedly working on a fix

Apple's iPhone 17 series doesn't seem to be getting out of controversy anytime soon. The new iPhone models earned a lot of praise on social media after launch due to the upgrades that Apple provided to all the models this year. However, as sales for the new devices began, a number of issues have been reported.

Advertisement

​The backlash started with the battery drainage and performance issues on iOS 26 and then moved to other topics. A review of the iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro by CNET later found that in some rare instances, black boxes and white squiggles could appear in the phones. Apple admitted the issue to the publication and promised a fix.

​Another major issue occurred over the durability of the iPhone 17 Pro models, with a Bloomberg report noting scratches on the back of new models just hours after being put on display. YouTuber JerryRigEverything also pointed out concerns about the anodization coating of the camera island of the iPhone 17 Pro lineup that was leading to easy scratches, especially around the corners.

Advertisement

​Apple's Non-functional AI on iPhone 17 series: ​Users on the official Apple Intelligence community forum have reported facing an unusual bug that prevents them from fully downloading Apple Intelligence features like Genmoji and Image Playground.

​Some users say Apple Intelligence features worked for a couple of days on their new iPhone before their Siri graphic changed to the old animation and they could no longer access Apple's AI features.

​“I got my new iPhone 17 Pro a couple of days ago. Apple Intelligence worked just fine including Visual Intelligence. All of a sudden it stopped working and it tells me that the models need to be downloaded first. In my iOS storage it tells me Apple Intelligence is installed with 6.59 GB,” wrote one user on the forum.

Advertisement

​"Can’t recall doing anything in particular for it to stop working. Got the phone on Friday, I know it still worked on Saturday and Sunday when I wanted to try something with AI it was 'broken'," added another user.

​Users on the forum say that Apple is aware of the issue and is working on a fix to solve it that will be rolled out with an upcoming iOS update.

​One user on the forum claimed that switching to a faster Wi-Fi network helped them download the Apple Intelligence update. Meanwhile, other users claim no amount of troubleshooting has helped them get the Apple Intelligence features working again.

In the meantime, these are the steps that users have reported has helped them get Apple Intelligence working again.

Advertisement