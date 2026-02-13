iPhone 17e could bring MagSafe and A19 power at a lower price: Here's what the leaked video hints at

A new concept video suggests that the rumoured iPhone 17e could arrive soon as the fourth model in Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 line-up, bringing modest design tweaks and updated internals rather than a dramatic overhaul.

The renders, shared on Front Page Tech and presented by Jon Prosser on YouTube, depict a handset that closely resembles the iPhone 16e. Slimmer bezels and Apple’s Dynamic Island cut-out are shown on the front, suggesting the device will continue the design language introduced in recent generations.

MagSafe charging support is also visible in the mock-ups, indicating compatibility with Apple’s magnetic accessories.

Familiar build with subtle refinements According to the concept, the iPhone 17e may retain a single rear camera, paired with an LED flash and an additional microphone. The layout appears largely unchanged, reinforcing reports that Apple is opting for continuity rather than reinvention for its more affordable model.

Physical controls could include volume buttons and an Action Button on the left edge, with the power key positioned on the right. The overall chassis is said to mirror its predecessor’s form factor.

Colour options and display The handset is expected to launch globally in three finishes: White, Black and Lavender. While the palette remains conservative, the lighter purple shade could add a fresh option for buyers seeking something different.

Display specifications are tipped to remain similar to the earlier model, with a refresh rate of up to 60Hz rather than the higher rates found on premium variants.

Performance and hardware expectations Under the hood, the device is widely rumoured to feature Apple’s next-generation A19 chipset, potentially paired with a proprietary C1X chip to improve efficiency and connectivity. This combination could deliver noticeable performance gains despite the phone’s budget positioning.

Camera hardware may include a 48-megapixel main sensor and a 12-megapixel front-facing camera. An IP68 rating for dust and water resistance is also anticipated.

Pricing and launch timeline Reports suggest the iPhone 17e could be priced at around $599, placing it firmly in the mid-range segment. An unveiling is speculated for mid-February, though Apple has yet to officially confirm the device or its release schedule.

Until then, the concept remains speculative, but it offers an early glimpse of what could be Apple’s next attempt to balance affordability with flagship-inspired features.