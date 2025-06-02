iPhone 17e in the works? 4 upgrades we hope Apple makes over iPhone 16e

Here's our iPhone 17e wishlist.

Shaurya Sharma
Published2 Jun 2025, 04:38 PM IST
Apple has officially introduced its first in-house iPhone modem, the C1, with the launch of the iPhone 16e, marking a significant step in the tech giant’s ongoing strategy to reduce its dependence on Qualcomm’s 5G chips.
Apple, earlier this year, finally launched an updated, affordable iPhone model in the form of the iPhone 16e, which replaces the SE moniker. The model was previously tipped to be called iPhone SE4, but Apple ultimately went with the iPhone 16e branding. Now, the model serves as the cheapest phone Apple is currently producing, coming in at 59,900. The phone has proven to be a popular model for Apple, especially in countries like Japan and India. Having said that, new rumours have come out that paint a picture for the iPhone 17e, which is rumoured to be the next-generation model in the same category.

This comes from tipster Instant Digital on Weibo, who says that the iPhone 17e is almost ready for the trial production stage, and the production line is being planned too. So, this could be good news for someone waiting it out for the next-generation model and who doesn't want to get on with the iPhone 16e.

Having said that, here's what we want from the next-generation iPhone 17e and things Apple could improve upon.

4 Things Apple Should Improve With iPhone 17e

Apple should bring the Dynamic Island to the E-series

While it is understood that the E-series is Apple's budget line-up, or more affordable line-up, and it would not want the model to cannibalise its main flagship sales, the Dynamic Island has been around for a long time now, having debuted with the iPhone 14 Pro. And now that we are going to see iPhone 17-series models soon, it makes sense for the company to finally bring the premium Dynamic Island to its E-series as well. After all, the E-series is not entirely all that cheap, coming in at 59,900 in India.

Bring Cinematic Mode to the iPhone 17e

A big miss on the camera experience of the iPhone 16e was the loss of Cinematic Mode. Yes, it has a single lens, and that could be the reason why, but we have seen companies implement Cinematic Mode well, even with camera setups that are not as capable as the iPhone 16e's. If Apple wants, it can integrate Cinematic Mode somehow. So, this is a major feature which the iPhone 17e could eventually offer.

More colours

Apple could bring more fun colours to the iPhone 17e. With the iPhone 16e, Apple only debuted two colours: black and white. Notably, for a phone of this category, having more colours would make sense. So, Apple should bring more fun colours to the line-up, perhaps reviving the Product Red colourway or something like yellow, purple, or blue, as it does with the iPhone 16.

A slightly larger screen size 

Apple should consider bringing a slightly larger screen size to the iPhone 17e. The iPhone 16e comes with a 6.1-inch display, and for some, this may be too small. So, Apple should try a good middle ground and opt for a 6.3-inch panel, similar to that of the iPhone 16 Pro. It would make for an ideal size that is not too big and not too small.

