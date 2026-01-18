iPhone 17e launching soon: Expected India price, release date, top upgrades and more

Apple's budget iPhone lineup is all set for a refresh if the latest leaks are to be believed. The Cupertino-based tech giant launched the iPhone 16e in February last year, and rumour mills have been going berserk over the last few months about the upgrades that its successor could bring.

Here's a look at everything we know about the entry-level iPhone.

iPhone 17e release date: The iPhone 17e is said to have entered mass production, which suggests that the phone could debut around the same time as its predecessor.

iPhone 17e specifications: The iPhone 17e is expected to come with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, which is likely to be the same panel used on the iPhone 16e. The phone is expected to receive a major upgrade in terms of display design with the adoption of Dynamic Island, making it look more like Apple’s current flagships.

The phone is tipped to be powered by the A19 processor, which is the same SoC seen on the iPhone 17. This should mean that the iPhone 17e will be more or less on par in terms of performance with current flagships, including the ability to run Apple Intelligence features on iOS 26 and beyond.

As for optics, the phone is likely to stick with a single 48MP rear camera sensor, similar to its predecessor. However, the selfie camera is said to get a major upgrade by adopting the same 18MP Centre Stage shooter as the iPhone 17 series.

The phone could continue to ditch the Qualcomm modem in favour of Apple’s own C1 or C1x modem. Apple is, however, rumoured to be bringing MagSafe charging to the 17e, which would solve one of the biggest pain points buyers had with its predecessor.

As for colour options, there are no major leaks revealing different variants, suggesting that Black or White options,similar to last year, are the most likely route.

A report last month stated that BOE could supply displays for the iPhone 17e. Apple is also expected to source panels from Samsung Display and LG Display for the device.