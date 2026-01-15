iPhone 17e tipped to gain Dynamic Island but miss out on 120Hz display

Apple’s next affordable iPhone could bring a notable design change while holding back on one key display upgrade.

Dynamic Island tipped for iPhone 17e Apple is expected to equip the upcoming iPhone 17e with a Dynamic Island instead of the traditional notch, according to a well-known leaker on Chinese social media platform Weibo (first spotted by MacRumors). This could mark a visual shift for Apple’s lower-cost iPhone, aligning it more closely with recent mainstream models.

The Dynamic Island integrates the front camera and sensors into an interactive area at the top of the screen, displaying live activities such as navigation, music playback and call status.

Display could stay at 60Hz Despite the design refresh, the iPhone 17e is not expected to receive Apple’s ProMotion technology. The device is tipped to retain a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, unlike the rest of the iPhone 17 range, which introduced up to 120Hz refresh rates last year.

Higher refresh rates allow for smoother scrolling and more fluid animations, but Apple appears to be keeping the standard panel on the 17e to maintain a lower price point.

The current iPhone 16e uses a design based on the iPhone 14, complete with a notch. If the latest claims are accurate, the iPhone 17e may instead follow the look of the iPhone 15, which was Apple’s first non-Pro model to adopt the Dynamic Island and a more rounded chassis.

A19 chip expected inside The same leaker has reiterated that Apple plans to upgrade the processor, with the iPhone 17e expected to feature the new A19 chip. This would replace the A18 found in the iPhone 16e.

Built on TSMC’s third-generation 3nm process, the A19 is said to offer around five to ten per cent gains in raw CPU performance. However, another source suggests Apple may use a downclocked version of the chip, putting its overall performance closer to the A17 Pro, aside from improvements to the Neural Engine.

MagSafe and connectivity rumours Other reports indicate Apple could finally add a magnetic ring to support MagSafe charging, a feature missing from the iPhone 16e. To reduce costs, the phone may rely on an older C1 or C1X modem and omit Apple’s newer N1 wireless chip, based on references found in leaked code.

Also Read | iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone Air prices slashed in Amazon Republic Day Sale 2026