The tech world is abuzz with leaks about Apple’s upcoming iPhones, with speculation already reaching as far as the iPhone 18 series, anticipated for a 2026 launch. Renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shed light on a significant camera upgrade expected in the iPhone 18 Pro models – the introduction of variable aperture technology.

In a Medium post, Kuo reaffirmed his prediction that Cupertino-based Apple plans to equip the iPhone 18 Pro’s main camera with a variable aperture. This feature could allow users to adjust how much light enters the lens, improving image quality across different lighting conditions. This technology, already seen in Android smartphones like the Xiaomi 14 Ultra and Samsung’s Galaxy S9 series, could offer Apple users DSLR-style control over their photography.

The report added that BE Semiconductor (BESI), a key supplier for aperture blade assembly equipment, has been identified as a partner in this ambitious upgrade. If realised, the iPhone 18 Pro would be the first Apple device to adopt such a feature, underlining the company’s commitment to camera innovation.

Looking ahead, Apple’s plans for chip advancements have also surfaced. As per several media reports, the upcoming M5 series processors, slated for production in 2025 and 2026, will likely utilise TSMC’s advanced N3P node technology. The M5 Pro, Max, and Ultra chips are expected to incorporate SoIC packaging, promising enhanced performance and efficiency.