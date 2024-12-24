The tech world is abuzz with leaks about Apple’s upcoming iPhones, with speculation already reaching as far as the iPhone 18 series, anticipated for a 2026 launch. Renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shed light on a significant camera upgrade expected in the iPhone 18 Pro models – the introduction of variable aperture technology. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a Medium post, Kuo reaffirmed his prediction that Cupertino-based Apple plans to equip the iPhone 18 Pro’s main camera with a variable aperture. This feature could allow users to adjust how much light enters the lens, improving image quality across different lighting conditions. This technology, already seen in Android smartphones like the Xiaomi 14 Ultra and Samsung’s Galaxy S9 series, could offer Apple users DSLR-style control over their photography.

The report added that BE Semiconductor (BESI), a key supplier for aperture blade assembly equipment, has been identified as a partner in this ambitious upgrade. If realised, the iPhone 18 Pro would be the first Apple device to adopt such a feature, underlining the company's commitment to camera innovation.

Looking ahead, Apple’s plans for chip advancements have also surfaced. As per several media reports, the upcoming M5 series processors, slated for production in 2025 and 2026, will likely utilise TSMC’s advanced N3P node technology. The M5 Pro, Max, and Ultra chips are expected to incorporate SoIC packaging, promising enhanced performance and efficiency.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 line-up, expected next year, is tipped to debut under-display Face ID technology in its Pro models. Rumours suggest the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will feature a 5x periscope telephoto lens and be powered by the A19 Pro chip with 12GB RAM. The standard iPhone 17 and 17 Air models could include 8GB RAM and either an A18 or A19 chip. Across the board, all four models are rumoured to sport 24MP front-facing cameras.